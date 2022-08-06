The rain that fell on the Finnish rally course helped Kalle Rovanperä to return to the fight for victory. The Finn – with the victory in the 12th and 13th rounds – managed to recover nine seconds from the leader of the Ott classification. Tänak and 15 to his companion in Toyota Esapekka Lappi. However, the Estonian can defend this afternoon 9 ″ 5 on Lappi and 12 ″ 9 Rovanperä.

Elfyn Evans, who won the SS11 climbed to fourth position, with a delay of 17 ″ 9 from Tänak. The others are far behind: the fifth, Thierry Neuville, took advantage of the mistakes of Takamoto Katsuta and Craig Breen (knocked out in the SS12) but currently has a delay of 1’28 ″ 5.

WRC | Rally Finland: ranking after SS14 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 O. TÄNAK Hyundai 1: 27: 13.9 2 E. LAPPI Toyota +9.5 3 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +12.9 4 E. EVANS Toyota +17.9 5 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +1: 28.5 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +1: 33.7 7 P. LOUBET Ford +2: 22.2 8 G. GREENSMITH Ford +2: 29.6 9 T. SUNINEN Hyundai (WRC2) +5: 34.3 10 E. LINDHOLM Skoda (WRC2) +5: 40.0