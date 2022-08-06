The rain that fell on the Finnish rally course helped Kalle Rovanperä to return to the fight for victory. The Finn – with the victory in the 12th and 13th rounds – managed to recover nine seconds from the leader of the Ott classification. Tänak and 15 to his companion in Toyota Esapekka Lappi. However, the Estonian can defend this afternoon 9 ″ 5 on Lappi and 12 ″ 9 Rovanperä.
Elfyn Evans, who won the SS11 climbed to fourth position, with a delay of 17 ″ 9 from Tänak. The others are far behind: the fifth, Thierry Neuville, took advantage of the mistakes of Takamoto Katsuta and Craig Breen (knocked out in the SS12) but currently has a delay of 1’28 ″ 5.
WRC | Rally Finland: ranking after SS14 – Top 10
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|TIME / GAP
|1
|O. TÄNAK
|Hyundai
|1: 27: 13.9
|2
|E. LAPPI
|Toyota
|+9.5
|3
|K. ROVANPERÄ
|Toyota
|+12.9
|4
|E. EVANS
|Toyota
|+17.9
|5
|T. NEUVILLE
|Hyundai
|+1: 28.5
|6
|T. KATSUTA
|Toyota
|+1: 33.7
|7
|P. LOUBET
|Ford
|+2: 22.2
|8
|G. GREENSMITH
|Ford
|+2: 29.6
|9
|T. SUNINEN
|Hyundai (WRC2)
|+5: 34.3
|10
|E. LINDHOLM
|Skoda (WRC2)
|+5: 40.0
#WRC #Rally #Finland #SS14 #Rovanperä #show #Tänak #remains #lead #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply