The afternoon of second day valid for the Rally of Finland has not changed its main actors, who still respond to the name of Ott Tänak and Esapekka Lappi. The Estonian Hyundai, who had finished the morning as leader of the standings, kept his position in the Mille Laghi rally stable, even if he won only one of the five races scheduled from noon onwards. On the contrary, the Finn from Toyota succeeded in an attempt to win three consecutive stages, which proved insufficient to take the lead in the ranking, currently still four seconds away.

A second half of the match program, in fact, on the wrong foot for all participants: as soon as the SS5 at Lankamaa 2, the Race Direction opted for the cancellation of the internship for security reasons. The WRC, despite not having specified any reason for the decision taken, nevertheless retweeted a message sent by the organizers a few minutes from the official, in which the fans were invited to respect the marshals and to attend the tests from a distance of safety.

⚠️ Fans: Respect the marshals and watch the stages from a safe distance ⚠️ – Secto Rally Finland (@RallyFinland) August 5, 2022

A disappointment later disposed of by the surprise result of Takamoto Katsuta, able to win the SS6 in front of Tänak and Neuville, in slight recovery after the success of Thursday and the collapse during the morning. From that moment on, however, the remaining four tests took place completely under the banner of the duel between Tänak and Lappi: while the first finished in the lead in the SS7, the second set the best times in the remaining stages, with his compatriot. Kalle Rovanperä almost ‘subscriber’ in 3rd place. A placement on the virtual podium which, however, vanished thanks to the excellent performance of Elfyn Evans, 2nd in the SS10 with a time that allows him to keep the world leader at a distance of 2 seconds, but 19 behind Tänak. Following, the provisional ranking on the eve of the third day, which will start at 7:00 in the morning.

Rally of Finland / Ranking after SS10 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 O. TÄNAK Hyundai 50: 41.2 2 E. LAPPI Toyota +3.8 3 E. EVANS Toyota +19.3 4 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +21.0 5 C. BREEN Ford +32.5 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +35.5 7 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +50.2 8 P. LOUBET Ford +1: 00.9 9 G. GREENSMITH Ford +1: 02.6 10 T. SUNINEN Hyundai (WRC2) +2: 59.9