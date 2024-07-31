The WRC is getting ready for Rally Finland, the ninth round of the 2024 season and the last of three rallies held in quick succession on fast gravel roads before a few weeks’ break.

The Finnish event features 20 special stages featuring very high speeds and long jumps. Rain could make everything more interesting. The weather forecast for the weekend calls for light rain that could affect the results of the special stages and, consequently, also the World Championship standings.

Rally Finland: the tyres brought by Pirelli

For the ninth round of the 2024 WRC, Pirelli has decided to bring the following tyres and compounds:

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC: these are the tires designed, created and developed specifically for every type of dirt. They will also be available to all crews behind the wheel of a hybrid Rally1 car.

The Scorpions will always be available in two different types of compounds.

Pirelli Scorpion KC WRC SB (Soft): these compounds, the softest in the range made by the Italian manufacturer, are ideal for the surface that guarantees little grip. Therefore they will adapt very well to the tests in Finland. These compounds will be considered Prime.

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC HB: This is the Hard compound version of the Scorpion and will be considered the Option. Perfect for the abrasive surfaces and longer stages of the event.

Here is the tyre allocation for Rally Finland. Each car will be able to use:

28 Prime (Soft) tires

8 Option tires (Hard)

For a total of 36 tires to use for the entire weekend. However, the crews can decide to increase the Option tires (the Hard) to 12, giving up 4 Prime tires, changing the allocation to 24 Prime and 12 Option.

Rally Finland: Terenzio Testoni’s commentary

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, commented on the characteristics of the ninth round of the 2024 WRC.

“Finland is a rally that can be won or lost before the event even begins. This is because accurate reconnaissance and notes can make the difference on such fast and narrow stages, characterised by poor grip and made even more difficult by the numerous and long jumps.”

“With their wide range and robustness, the Scorpions are the perfect tires for this event. As always, I expect to see little wear, but the tires will be subjected to a lot of forces.”

“I also expect to see a great show, as has happened in recent years, confirming that Rally Finland is one of the most interesting events of the world championship.”