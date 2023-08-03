The Rally of Finland, the fastest round of the 2023 WRC, will start this evening at 6 pm Italian time with the first special stage of the scheduled 10 pm, but this morning the protagonists of the World Championship were able to taste the Finnish cross-country in the Shakedown carried out on the Rannankyla route of 4.48 kilometres.

The fastest of the morning was Kalle Rovanpera, thanks to a time of 1’56″3. The reigning world champion was one of the few riders to also take advantage of the fourth lap, signing the time that took him to get the best time.

Not everything went smoothly for Rovanpera. In the second lap, finished in 2’20″4, he lost the main profile of his rear wing as he approached a right-hand bend after a jump. For this Kalle decided not to take any risks, proceeding very slowly to the finish line and then return to the Service Park and allow its mechanics to restore the damaged wing.

Elfyn Evans is in second place, 8 tenths behind the World Championship leader. The Welshman was very quick in all three of the mandatory steps, eventually giving Toyota Racing the one-two finish – useless for the purposes of the event classification.

Behind the two riders of the Japanese team are two of the other favorites for this weekend. Esapekka Lappi set the third fastest time in the fourth lap and was 3 tenths slower than Evans. The Finnish driver was the best of the three entered by Hyundai Motorsport.

Ott Tanak, on the other hand, will seek redemption after the tremendous hoax at the home event held 2 weeks ago. This morning he stopped in fourth place, just one tenth behind Lappi and 2 tenths quicker than the third Toyota GR Yaris, that of Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese completed the Top 5 ahead of the second i20 N Rally1, that of Thierry Neuville.

Again this weekend, the Belgian will have to try to limit the damage and then try a comeback – already bordering on the impossible – on surfaces more congenial to him. Seventh time for the second Ford Puma of the M-Sport team, the one driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman was the third and last rider to take advantage of the fourth lap to improve his time.

Teemu Suninen didn’t shine, but Hyundai expects him to be a factor on the terrains he knows best. Completing the Rally1 standings is the returning Jari-Matti Latvala with the fourth GR Yaris Rally1. The Toyota Racing team principal will have to shake off the rust after so many years managing the reigning world champion team, but the 5″4 gap from Rovanpera shows that the 38-year-old is still in excellent shape.