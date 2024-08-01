It’s still time for fast gravel in the WRC, it’s time for Rally Finland. This morning, on the short stage called Ruuhimaki of 4.12 kilometers, the Shakedown of the ninth round of the 2024 World Rally Championship took place.

Needless to say, the two main protagonists of the test stage are the two most anticipated hosts, namely Esapekka Lappi and Kalle Rovanpera.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver set the fastest time of 2:15.4, two tenths ahead of his Toyota Gazoo Racing compatriot. Both set their personal best times on the second of their two runs.

In fact, studying the timesheets, it is good to note how the three Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 chasing Lappi are very close to each other. Takamoto Katsuta, third, was slower than Rovanpera by just one tenth. The same goes for Sébastien Ogier, fourth, and 1 tenth behind Katsuta who precedes him.

The first four were the only ones to break the 2’15” barrier. Adrien Fourmaux, at his third attempt, took the fifth fastest time in 2’16″2, proving to be faster than the fourth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, that of Elfytn Evans. The Welshman is called upon to regain second place in the World Championship after having lost it at Rally Latvia a couple of weeks ago.

Behind Evans are the other two contenders for the Drivers’ title, namely Ott Tanak, seventh, and championship leader Thierry Neuville, eighth. Both Hyundai Motorsport drivers were not happy with the set-up tested in the Shakedown, so they will try to make significant changes in view of the start of the event, which will take place this evening at 18:05 Italian time with SS1.

Closing the Top 10 are Sami Pajari, making his debut in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in the WRC after a few days of testing, and Gregoire Munster. The young Finn will be able to gain experience flying a hybrid Rally1, even if the expectations on him are not so high this weekend. Munster, on the other hand, seems destined to be the tail light of the Rally1 as has often happened to him during this season.

The Rally Finland, as mentioned, will start this evening in Italy with the Special Stage 1, the 3.48-kilometer Harju 1. The first car will enter the special at 18:05 Italian time.