The last two tests on Friday at the Rally of Finland had only one great protagonist. This has a name and a surname: Esapekka Lappi. The Toyota driver won both stages and thus more than halved the gap that separated him from the top of the overall standings of the home event.

Lappi, at the wheel of his official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, won the PS9, the Assamaki 2 of 12.31 kilometers, and the PS10, the Sahloinen-Moksi 2 of 15.70 kilometers, beating first Tanak and then his teammate. Elfyn Evans.

Thanks to these performances, Lappi finished the day in second position in the general classification, but the gap that separates him from Ott Tanak is just 3 “8. This promises to be an exceptional duel tomorrow, the longest stage of the event. .

The duel for the third position has for now been resolved in favor of Elfyn Evans. The Welshman, thanks to an excellent second time in PS10, rejected the attacks of Kalle Rovanpera and thus brought his margin to 1 “7 on his teammate.

Rovanpera, on the other hand, has come very close to throwing away all the good things done so far. After a few hundred meters he lost the rear of his GR Yaris, ending up wide in a left-hand corner. The right wheels ended up in a ditch, but the inertia was enough to re-enter the test and finish it.

A great scare for the leader of the World Championship, also because a few hours ago Oliver Solberg was forced to retire after a rollover caused by an equal mistake. The Swede, however, was decidedly more unfortunate in the dynamics and in the epilogue.

Another duel peeks out in the Finnish clouds, the one for fifth place between Craig Breen – the best placed M-Sport driver – and Takamoto Katsuta. In the last test, the Japanese involuntarily activated the electric motor in a wrong place and thus lost the extra power in the sections where he should have activated it.

This led him to lose a few seconds and is now 3 “from the Top 5, occupied in the last available position by Breen. Thierry Neuville set better times in the afternoon lap after a nightmare morning. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport did not he found the right feeling with the i20 N Rally1, probably due to a setup far from his preferences.

Pierre-Louis Loubet made the same mistake as Rovanpera, but he too managed to escape the accident. More unfortunate Jari Huttunen, because the Finn from M-Sport continues to have engine power losses when in “stage mode” due to a loss of fuel pressure.

As for the WRC2 class, it is a true domain of Finnish drivers, with Teemu Suninen leading the standings at the wheel of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2. The former M-Sport driver has increased his lead over the first of his rivals, Emil Lindholm, and now has a 19.4 ” margin.

The first stage of Rally Finland 2022 ends here. It will resume tomorrow morning with Special Stage 11, the Paijala 1 of 20.19 kilometers. The first car will enter the test at 07:08 Italian time.