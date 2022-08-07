The penultimate stage of the Rally of Finland provided an unexpected moment of tension. Esapekka Lappi made a mistake in the last sector of Special Stage 21, the Oittila 2 of 10.84 kilometers, going off the road.

The Toyota Racing Finn made a mistake by entering a tight left-hand corner. The speed at which he approached the corner was too high and the # 4 GR Yaris slid outwards.

The left rear wheel pivoted against a small mound of dirt causing Lappi and Janne Ferm, his navigator, to overturn three times. In the carom the car of the thirty-year-old Finn suffered several damages: from the windshield, to the left front pillar, up to the entire rear wing.

But that is not all. Although Lappi managed to get to the end of the test, once he got to the end it was clear that the radiator was also damaged in the series of rollovers in the field.

For this reason Esapekka and his navigator stopped along the road, shortly after the finish line of the test, to intervene and plug the leaks created in the radiator. The two used modeling paste, but also water from a lake near where they were to try to fill the radiator and prevent the engine from overheating.

It is not yet clear whether Lappi will be able to take part in the Power Stage. If this were not the case, it would be a sensational joke for a driver who had so far deserved to occupy the third position in the general classification of the home event.

For the record, the special stage was won by Kalle Rovanpera with a three-tenths advantage over race leader Ott Tanak. Now the Estonian of Hyundai Motorsport has a clear advantage of 10 “on the leader of the World Championship when there is just one test left after the hostilities have ended.