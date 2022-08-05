The Rally of Finland started this morning with the first two special stages of 9 scheduled today. Hyundai Motorsport driver Ott Tanak climbed to the top of the overall standings, making him the new leader of the event.

Tanak won Special Stage 2, the 11.75 kilometer Laukaa 1, beating Esapekka Lappi by 2 “7 and Craig Breen by 2” 9. In a test in which the gaps were contained, the difficulties of the pilots who are called to open the tests stand out.

For the first time this season Kalle Rovanpera looks not as bright as before. All normal if you think that today he will be forced to enter the special first, but the same goes for Thierry Neuville, who will enter the test just after the leader of the World Championship.

If the Finn struggles because he has to clean the bottom first, the Belgian has complained of constant grip changes that do not give him confidence behind the wheel of the i20. However, it went worse for Oliver Solberg: the Swede, in fact, went off the road after a few hundred meters from the start of the test.

Oliver, faced the first corner, then set the next one, a long and rather fast left-handed. His factory i20 N Rally1 progressively lost the rope, ending up outside the corner. The inevitable contact with a tree caused the number 2 i20 to flip over. Once the carom was over, it immediately seemed clear that for Solberg the race was over in that instant.

Special Stage 3, Lankamaa 1 of 21.69 kilometers, saw Esapekka Lappi prevail. The host of Toyota Racing mocked Tanak by 3 tenths, but confirmed himself very fast and a potential contender for success like Craig Breen, still third at 3 “1.

The general classification sees Ott Tanak ahead of Esapekka Lappi with a clear advantage of 5 “, while in third place is Elfyn Evans at 9” 2. Craig Breen is fourth, but just 4 tenths from the podium.

In this special Adrien Fourmaux was very unlucky: he hit a rock hidden in a hollow with his right front wheel while he was intent on facing a right-hand corner. The impact ripped the suspension and ended his race.

The first round of the three scheduled today ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the first Service of the day (2 are planned) and then prepare for the second morning lap that will start with Special Stage 4, the 11.75-kilometer Laukaa 2. The first car, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 number 69 of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, will enter the test at 11:15 am Italian time.