The start of the Saturday afternoon lap at the Rally of Finland is all by Kalle Rovanpera. The leader of the World Championship won both the PS15, the Paijala 2 of 20.19 kilometers, and the PS16, the Rapsula 2 of 20.56 kilometers.

These two scratches allowed the World Championship leader first to mend the small gap that separated him from Esapekka Lappi, then to overtake his teammate, thus climbing to second position in the overall standings of the event.

In these first two special stages the three-way fight for second place became two, but for the third. Lappi seems to have no chance of recovering and fighting with Rovanpera, just as Elfyn Evans does not have the pace to be able to aspire to positions that go beyond the third.

There are 9 “8 between Lappi and Evans. We will see if the Welshman will be able to increase his pace and question Lappi’s position or if he will be forced to witness a very Nordic podium on Finnish soil.

Ott Tanak continues to lead the rally with an 11 “5 advantage over Kalle Rovanpera. Now it will be interesting to see if the Finn tries to close the gap from Estonian or if, instead, he will be content to take home a good haul of points and get closer. even more to the first world title of his career.

Thierry Neuville continues to battle with Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese is still very close to the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport: between the two there are 7 “2 seconds, but Neuville seems to be able to stretch – albeit little by little – on the Toyota rival.

In WRC2 Teemu Suninen returned to set interesting times, with which he partially responded to the attacks of Emil Lindholm. The Finn from Hyundai has returned to 7 “7 behind his compatriot, but the two are in full battle for success.