One of the WRC’s most famous events, Rally Finland, will have a new look this year, with more than half of the course modified, and almost a third of the mileage being completely new for the drivers.

The ninth round of the 13-round WRC calendar (August 3-6) will be contested over 22 special stages, for a total of 320.56 kilometres.

The route includes the return of the Myhinpaa stage, considered one of the most iconic stages in rallies, last used in 2015. As well as the return of some historic stages, last year’s stages have undergone a number of changes.

One significant change is that the rally will start with the starting ceremony on Wednesday in Jyvaskyla. This will precede the Thursday morning shakedown and Thursday night’s Harju special.

The most important changes to the route concern Friday, in which nine special stages will be contested.

The first stage in the forest, Laukaa, is a household name but features a new start and new jumps, before the return of the Myhinpaa, which will be the fourth stage. Lankamaa, one of the other stages on the opening stage, adopts a new layout this year, while Halttula is new for 2023.

A novelty this year is also the Vastila, which will be ridden twice as part of the eight special stages planned for Saturday. The stage will be the longest of the rally with its 20.65 km. The rally will conclude on Sunday after four further timed sections.

“With an expanded route we are able to attract even more spectators to the rally while retaining the traditional character of the roads that drivers love,” said race director Kai Tarkiainen.

“As well as some new stages, the course features names from already well-known specials, but these too have been extensively revised, so they will be new for many riders.”

“This is a significant event as it is the first time in many years that we have been addressing new territories and covering such a large geographic swath, underlining the rally’s enduring popularity in our country.”

Ott Tanak won last year after beating local favorite and current world champion Kalle Rovanpera.