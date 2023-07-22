Kalle Rovanpera and Thierry Neuville are two of the top 4 drivers that the WRC can deliver in these seasons and, at Rally Estonia 2023, they are challenging for the win. This morning the second stage got underway with Special Stage 9, the 10.27 km Maekula 1, one of the many very fast stages of the route designed for this year’s edition and the two returned to challenge each other after yesterday’s beautiful day.

The reigning world champion had the upper hand, good at exploiting the best possible starting position to beat his rival by 1″6. At the end of the test, the Finnish Toyota Racing rider revealed that he had done the worst special stage of his weekend, but Neuville too was not happy with the notes made during the reconnaissance: too slow in several parts, according to him.

What is certain is that both have done two excellent tests. Just look at the gap they made to the drivers who took to the track before them: Elfyn Evans, third in the special, took 4 seconds from his teammate and 2″4 from the Hyundai Motorsport driver. With this result, Rovanpera was able to increase his lead to 4″6.

Speaking of the Welshman, in this round he managed to gnaw 6 tenths of a second away from Esapekka Lappi, in another very interesting duel of this Rally Estonia. Evans and Lappi are fighting for the third step of the podium, currently in the hands of the Finnish driver from Hyundai. However, the two are even closer than those fighting for success, because the gap that separates them is 1″3.

For the rest, good performance by Teemu Suninen, able to consolidate the fifth position with a fifth place in the special that exactly reflects his position in the general classification. The Finn, making his debut at the wheel of a Rally1, was only beaten in the stage by those who preceded him in the overall.

Ott Tanak returned one step away from the Top 10. In this test, the M-Sport driver chewed 16 seconds off Sami Pajari, tenth overall and third in class in the WRC2, moving to 6.2s from the points after a chase that started already in the first special stage due to the 5-minute penalty imposed by the marshals after replacing the internal combustion engine due to a failure noticed during Thursday’s Shakedown.

WRC 2023 – Rally Estonia – Standings after SS9