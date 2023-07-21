Ott Tanak closes the first stage of Rally Estonia as a true ruler, also winning Special Stage 8. This means that, in the 8 races disputed so far, he has won 6. Too bad that the M-Sport driver carries with him the burden of the 5-minute penalty he received yesterday for changing the internal combustion engine after the Shakedown and that, therefore, he is forced to make a comeback to get back into the points.

Currently, the home idol has managed to climb to 11th position: tomorrow he will be able to reach his goal, considering that Sami Pajari, tenth overall in the general classification, is 22 seconds behind him and that he has a much faster car than the Finn’s Rally2.

With Tanak out of contention, it was Kalle Rovanpera and Thierry Neuville who made for an uncertain day to say the least. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport got off to a better start than the reigning world champion, but the arrival of rain in the afternoon lap reversed the situation.

Rovanpera has gone from a disadvantageous situation – opening all the stages on dry surfaces – to one of great advantage. In the rain, entering the test first helps to have a more compact, less damaged surface. This was decisive in the duel between the two contenders, in addition to Rovanpera’s skill in managing a starting position that was certainly not good, at least in the morning.

Neuville has nothing to reproach himself for. He didn’t make any mistakes either and, in hindsight, today was perhaps his best Friday of the season. The two finished separated by just 3 seconds, but the better starting position tomorrow should allow Rovanpera to have more traction than the Belgian and, therefore, a better chance of setting better times and extending further.

The duel for the lowest step of the podium was also exciting, involving Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans. Also in this case the situation was reversed in the afternoon, but not because of the rain. Lappi simply changed pace, while Evans seemed to get stuck in a limbo he’s often found himself in over the last year and a half.

Even in this case, however, the two are very close and tomorrow the fight will continue. 1″9 is the gap in favor of the Finnish of Hyundai Motorsport, for the second duel between a driver of the Korean team and one of Toyota Racing.

The fifth position well reflects Teemu Suninen’s good debut day at the wheel of the third official Hyundai i20 N Rally1. The Finn made no mistakes and, at times, even achieved some very interesting times. Unfortunately, during the central part of the afternoon, he was one of the riders most penalized by the arrival of the rain which jeopardized the possibility of fighting for the podium.

Growing end of the day for Pierre-Louis Loubet. In the absence of Tanak from the top positions, the Frenchman took M-Sport on his shoulders, signing a consistent afternoon so much as to overtake Takamoto Katsuta and hoist himself into sixth place. It’s unlikely that he will be able to make up the 15 seconds that separate him from Suninen, but the 7 specials disputed today were encouraging. Less so was Takamoto Katsuta’s day, which was indeed devoid of big mistakes, but also of due confidence between the pilot and the vehicle.

Andreas Mikkelsen leads the trio signed by TokSport in the WRC2 class. The Norwegian, after Oliver Solberg’s retirement, inherited the first position and managed to keep it until the end of the stage despite having to face – like his classmates – a torrential rain that made him halve his advantage over the first of his pursuers, teammate Gus Greensmith.

Just the Briton was good at further mending the gap from the Norwegian, closing the day 6″7 from the top of the class. Third place for the young talent Sami Pajari, also not too far from his teammates and, therefore, not cut out of the game for a better position. Fourth instead Emil Lindholm. The reigning WRC2 champion is making his debut at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 and today he alternated good performances with more complex tests also due to a power steering failure (oil leak).

The first stage of Rally Estonia ends here. The second will start tomorrow morning with Special Stage 9, the 10.27 km Maekula 1. The first car, namely the Ford Puma Rally 1 number 8 driven by Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja will enter the stage at 07:09 Italian time.

WRC 2023 – Rally Estonia – Standings after SS8

pos. Pilot/navigator Car Time/detachment 1 Rovanpera/Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1h12’22”2 2 Neuville/Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 +3″0 3 Lappi/Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 +12″2 4 Evans/Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +14″1 5 Suninen/Markkula Hyundai i20N Rally1 +33″8 6 Loubet/Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 +48″8 7 Katsuta/Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1’03″6 8 Mikkensen/Eriksen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +4’07″4 9 Greensmith/Anderson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +4’14″1 10 Pajari/Malkonen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +4’25″0