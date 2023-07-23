And they are 12. And above all, it is equalizing a record that has lasted for 18 years. Kalle Rovanpera signed the victory of special number 12, all in a row, exactly as he managed to do none other than his majesty Sébastien Loeb at the Tour de Corse back in 2005.

“I tried to save the tires for the Power Stage”, said the 22-year-old reigning world champion at the end of the test. A test of strength the likes of which have not been seen for a long time. A superiority worthy of the multiple champions who preceded him. Those who, so to speak, bear the same name: Sébastien, the same nationality, but who have never put up with each other too much: Loeb and Ogier.

Rovanpera is growing and everyone seems to have the trappings to become part of such a small elite. Rally Estonia is now in her hands. In the end, only one stage is missing and the opponents are far away, too far away to really bother them.

It will be a catwalk in which Rovanpera will probably try to win not so much to beat Loeb’s record and rewrite a page in the history of the WRC, but rather to bring home another 30 points that would seal the run-up to the 2023 Drivers’ world title.

Behind him, the second, third and fourth positions also seem to be consolidated, with Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi completing the podium and Elfyn Evans just outside.

Takamoto Katsuta’s comeback against Pierre-Louis Loubet was completed in this SS20. The Japanese of Toyota Racing closed the gap that separated him from the Frenchman and passed him. The two will appear at the Power Stage with a gap of 6 tenths in favor of Katsuta.