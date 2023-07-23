Simply unstoppable. Kalle Rovanpera scored his 11th consecutive special victory at Rally Estonia by triumphing in SS19, the Kambja 1 of 18.50 which will also be the scene of the Power Stage, the final round of the event.

The Toyota Racing driver put in another splendid performance, this time inflicting bigger gaps on all his rivals. The first of his pursuers in the special, his teammate Elfyn Evans, was 4″6 slower. What made the difference was especially the second part of the test, where the young Finn widened his margin.

With the victory now in Rovanpera’s pocket from yesterday, attention was mainly focused on the other two positions on the podium. Thierry Neuville, after the error in SS18, made up for it by managing to distance Esapekka Lappi again. Between the two there are again almost 10 seconds when there are 2 trials left to go.

Elfyn Evans pushed hard to try and put Lappi under pressure and, why not, Neuville too. It is no coincidence that his was the second best time of the test, but both the Finn and the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport were good at containing the seconds lost by the Welshman also thanks to a convincing second part of the stage for both.

Lappi lost just 1″7, while Neuville even less: 1″3. This keeps Evans still far from the lowest step of the podium and, barring sensational mistakes from those in front of him, he will have little chance of improving his general classification.

Takamoto Katsuta, on the other hand, is managing to put together a good comeback. The Japanese of Toyota Racing continues to gnaw seconds off Pierre-Louis Loubet. This time the advantage of the M-Sport driver has been halved and there are 3.2s between the two with still about thirty timed kilometers to go.

In WRC2 Andreas Mikkelsen continues to perfectly manage his margin over his teammate and first pursuer, Sami Pajari. Also in this round the Finn recovered from the classification leader, but just half a second. Between the two the gap is 12″6.