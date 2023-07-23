Kalle Rovanpera keeps updating his stats. In the first special stage this morning, the last day of competition at Rally Estonia, the Finnish Toyota Racing driver won his tenth consecutive stage.

In SS18, the 12.04 km Karaski 1, Rovanpera further demonstrated his superiority on fast dirt roads such as those of Estonia and such as the one that will present the next round, the Rally of Finland, leaving only crumbs to his opponents.

Once again this morning, in a race that was essentially useless for him to win given his advantage over Thierry Neuville, he overtook Esapekka Lappi by 2″7 and Elfyn Evans by 5 seconds. A showdown that leaves you speechless for the naturalness with which it was performed between yesterday and today. Perhaps only Ott Tanak, as landlord and connoisseur of Estonian terrain, could have stopped him, but the penalty taken before the start of the race took away the pathos from the weekend.

Thierry Neuville thus preferred to concentrate on maintaining second place. After a mistake in the first part of the special stage – he lost the rear in a left-hand corner – he chose not to take any risks, but he also lost seconds to Esapekka Lappi and saw his teammate close in the general standings.

We will hardly see the Finn attacking the Belgian, being teammates and Neuville being better placed in the Drivers’ Championship. For Lappi, however, the satisfaction of having further rejected Elfyn Evans, now 10 seconds away from him and from the lowest step of the podium.

Teemu Suninen continues to do well, alternating good sectors with parts where he is obviously looking for the best sensations on a Rally1 car. The fight for sixth place becomes more and more heated, with Takamoto Katsuta who, while not doing anything transcendental, continues to approach Pierre-Louis Loubet in small steps. The Frenchman now has a 6″5 lead over the Japanese of Toyota with 3 special tests remaining at the end of the hostilities.

In WRC2 Andreas Mikkelsen is managing his lead over the first of his rivals, young teammate Sami Pajari. The Finn recovered almost 3 seconds from the Norwegian expert, but the gap to close remains important: 13″1.