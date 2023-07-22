The perfect day. Kalle Rovanpera signed a day that hasn’t been seen in the WRC for some time by winning all 9 special stages that characterized the second stage of Rally Estonia.

A domination not dictated by the enormous gaps inflicted on his rivals – Neuville lost 10 seconds due to a tire that lost pressure – but by the constancy with which he managed to beat everyone, in all the specials, in all the conditions faced today.

Thanks to this step, which proved unattainable for everyone, the Toyota Racing world champion increased his advantage over his only rival, Thierry Neuville, who nonetheless had an excellent day. Probably if the Belgian had been told at the start of the event that he would have managed to occupy second place, he would have made false cards to make the hypothesis a reality.

Now, however, with Rovanpera in front of everyone, it seems that it could be the move that gives checkmate to all the rivals in the fight for the world title. Tomorrow Rovanpera will be able to control his margin, which is now 34 “9 on the Hyundai Motorsport driver to bring home another success of the season, the second.

Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans gave away a duel which, unlike the one between Rovanpera and Neuville, lasted for all 9 races staged today. The Hyundai Motorsport driver managed to resist the first assaults of the Welshman during the morning, then, in the afternoon, he slightly pulled away from his rival, also taking advantage of the short stage show that ended the day, but third place is still in the balance and will be decided in tomorrow’s 4 races.

Excellent day for Teemu Suninen, who was able to keep fifth position in the debut event at the wheel of a Rally1 car. The Hyundai driver showed a regular pace, free from errors and big flaws. He couldn’t stay in the fight for the podium, but the Top 5 is an encouraging result.

The fight for sixth place unexpectedly reignited, with Takamoto Katsuta who managed to recover several seconds on Pierre-Louis Loubet despite a few too many problems that slowed him down during the afternoon. The Japanese from Toyota is now 7 seconds behind the French from M-Sport. Ott Tanak, on the other hand, completed his comeback by returning to the Top 10. Now the home idol is eighth after overtaking all the Rally2s that preceded him, but recovering other positions will be very difficult due to his enormous delay from his colleagues.

In WRC2 Andreas Mikkelsen was able to manage his advantage over his team mates very well. Behind him there is no longer Gus Greensmith – now third – but the young promise of TokSport Sami Pajari. The Finn is at 15″8 after an excellent afternoon, but it will be difficult for him to make up the whole gap from the Norwegian in just 4 races.

The second stage of Rally Estonia ends here. The race will resume tomorrow morning with Special Stage 18, the 12.04 km Karaski 1. The first car, the number 8 Ford Puma Rally1 driven by Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja, will enter testing at 07:09 Italian time.