There is no story. Kalle Rovanpera continues to rack up stage victories at Rally Estonia and extend his lead over his closest rivals in the overall standings. The Finn also strung together successes in PS15, the 11.73-kilometre Elva 2, and PS16, the 16.48-kilometre Kanepi 2, leaving no one to reply.

In doing so, the reigning world champion further increased his advantage over Thierry Neuville, bringing it to just over half a minute on a perfect day for him, free from flaws. A great drive, combined with the best possible starting position and a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 that he manages to fit perfectly.

For Neuville the only thing to do at this point is to try to get the best times possible to maintain and, if possible increase, his margin over Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans who are behind him and bring home a second place which, on the eve of the event, seemed to be a chimera for him.

Lappi and Evans continue to challenge each other and find themselves detached by a few tenths from special to special. In SS16, however, the Finnish Hyundai Motorsport driver managed to take an important step, doing 2″9 better than his rival for the lowest step of the podium.

This led him to increase his advantage over the Welshman to 5″6. A margin that is still not very reassuring, but for Lappi it would be very important to end the day in third position and with a small safety buffer to then be able to play for everything in the 4 special stages that will conclude the event tomorrow.

Takamoto Katsuta seems to have recovered instead. During the afternoon, despite several reliability problems with his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, he managed to have a better pace than that of Pierre-Louis Loubet, thus returning to 8 seconds from sixth position in the general classification with one stage left at the end of today’s stage.