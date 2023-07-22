Kalle Rovanpera seems to have decided that now is the right time to attack and further secure his leadership in Rally Estonia. The Finn also won Special Stage 11, the 10.27 km Maekula 2, bringing his consecutive scratches to three this morning.

Thanks to this result, Rovanpera was able to significantly increase his advantage over the only rival for the success of the event, namely Thierry Neuville. The Belgian from Hyundai Motorsport tried to interpret the special in a different way, preferring the speed out of the corners in order to vary something to try and put the rival under pressure.

The tactic, however, didn’t pay off, as the Belgian was beaten not only by Rovanpera, but also by teammate Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans. This will bring him back to the old style of riding which had paid bigger dividends up until SS10.

Rovanpera, on the other hand, tried to smooth out the imperfections made in the first step, the one done in the morning, and it worked. Now there are 9″4 between him and Neuville when there is one stage left at the end of the morning lap of this second stage.

Esapekka Lappi, on the other hand, managed to respond excellently to the attacks received. The Hyundai driver set the second time of the special behind his compatriot from Toyota Racing, resulting in 1″9 slower.

The most important thing, however, was to counter the offensives of Elfyn Evans, menacing behind him, detaching him by half a second. Lappi thus maintained the third position and increased his margin. However, this remains laughable: the two contenders for the lowest step of the podium are separated by 1″2.

Ott Tanak completed his comeback by also overtaking Andreas Mikkelsen. Now the Estonian of M-Sport is in eighth position in the general standings, but the gap from the one preceding him is too big to think of further improving his position. Takamoto Katsuta, who is seventh, has a margin of more than 3 and a half minutes on him.

Also noteworthy is a penalty imposed on Pierre-Louis Loubet. this is 5 seconds to add to his overall race time because yesterday in SS7 he used too much boost guaranteed by the electric motor. The Frenchman allegedly used the wrong mapping, that of the PS8, which provided for a greater supply of energy and for this he was penalised.