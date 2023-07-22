History repeats itself. After SS9, also SS10 of Rally Estonia, the 11.15 km Otepaa 1, offers the Rovanpera-Neuville duel for the first position and, once again, the reigning world champion had the upper hand.

Kalle Rovanpera won the special peremptorily, doing 2 seconds better than Thierry Neuville thanks above all to a high-level last sector. The better starting position of the Finn is making the difference, because in turn the Belgian is achieving very important times, but Rovanpera must be acknowledged for having done something special in the second part of the stage.

Thanks to this result Rovanpera now has a margin of 6″6 on his rival for the success of the Estonian event and the feeling that, if events such as errors, accidents, punctures (difficult on the Estonian ground) or breakdowns do not happen, Kalle will have the possibility to extend his margin on the Belgian for the whole day.

Neuville, for his part, is trying in every way to get the most out of the i20 N Rally1, which he is doing well even comparing his pace with that of his teammates, but against this Rovanpera and the situation in which the two find themselves will not be enough.

The fight for third place has also reopened definitively, with Elfyn Evans who in the first two specials held this morning proved to be systematically faster than Esapekka Lappi. Let me be clear, both are achieving very similar times, but even in this case the Welshman of Toyota Racing nibbled by 6 tenths of a rival from Hyundai Motorsport.

This result allows Evans to start the next race with a delay of just 7 tenths of a second. Should the situation persist also in the next special stages, it is not farfetched to think of a change of position in favor of Evans. In fact, Lappi seems to have fallen back on one of those days in which he seems to be missing more than the vehicle. We’ll see if he will try to respond to keep the third position in the general standings.

Ott Tanak finally managed to enter the Top 10. The home idol managed to overtake two TokSport team riders in one fell swoop, namely Sami Pajari and also Gus Greensmith (by just 2 tenths). He is now in ninth place and has his sights set on eighth position which, at the moment, is held by WRC2 leader Andreas Mikkelsen. The Norwegian still has a margin of 8 seconds: too small to be able to resist the comeback of the Estonian champion.

