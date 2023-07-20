The protagonists of the WRC got ready today for the Rally of Estonia, which will officially start in the Italian evening with the first of 21 special stages scheduled for this weekend.

Kalle Rovanpera was the fastest in the Shakedown carried out on the 4.08 km track called Kastre thanks to a time of 1’58″8. The reigning world champion obtained the best time in the fifth of the 5 passes carried out and was also the only one to break the 2-minute wall.

Behind the reigning world champion are two Hyundai i20 N Rally1s. These are those entrusted by Hyundai Motorsport to Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. The Belgian was 1″2 slower than Rovanpera, but he is the first of the pursuers and this weekend he will have to make up for the terrible Kenyan weekend that culminated in his disqualification.

Half a second slower than the Belgian was Lappi, who in turn had to make amends for an unlucky Safari Rally. The two i20s preceded two other Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s, those of Takamoto Katsuta and Elfyn Evans.

The Japanese, who replaces Sébastien Ogier at the wheel of the third official Yaris this weekend, was 3 tenths slower than Lappi, but just 1 tenth faster than Evans, fifth.

Teemu Suninen made his debut in a WRC event at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 setting a good sixth time. At the end of the session his feeling was not as good as he would have liked, but it seems that his approach to the hybrid car has already been encouraging.

The two Ford Pumas driven by Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet close the Rally1 standings. The landlord’s weekend started uphill, because after a good first lap the engine of his Puma denoted a problem that forced him to return to the Service Park set up not too far from the stage towed by a van.

Tanak, at that point, was no longer able to make other passes in practice, a symptom of how the breakdown that stopped him was of a considerable entity. Loubet, on the other hand, still finds himself needing to gain experience in a rally that he has faced only a few times in his career. He will therefore have to try to reach the finish line of the event without retiring in order to build an important baggage in view of the next seasons.

As for WRC2, Oliver Solberg relied on his experience on the Estonian surface – similar to the Finnish one – which features a dirt road with little grip, ahead of all his brand mates. Gus Greensmith is second ahead of young Sami Pajari and Andreas Mikkelsen. Fifth instead the defending champion of the series, Emil Lindholm, on his debut on the Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

Rally Estonia will start tonight at 19:05 Italian time with Special Stage 1, the 3.35 km stage show Tartu vald 1.