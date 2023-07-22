The world champion destroys the competition

Win all scheduled trials in a single day: it’s not common to see a rider win all the specials on the calendar in one day, but that’s what he managed to do Kalle Rovanperä on Saturday of the 2023 Rally Estonia. The reigning world champion, at the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris, in fact accomplished this feat, inevitably applying to win the eighth round of the world championship, also thanks to the significant advantage generated over Thierry Neuville.

Nine straight wins

That the Finn was in a particular state of grace was understood from SS9, today’s first round: the Finn in fact detached the Belgian of Hyundai by almost two seconds, instead establishing this gap in the following SS10. The story hasn’t changed even in the SS11, contrary to the last stage of the morning, the SS12: in addition to confirming the role of absolute leader, Rovanperä has considerably increased the lead on Neuvilleaccomplice one puncture which even put his second position in the general standings at risk, with Lappi taking advantage of the fight with Evans for third place to significantly recover from the Hyundai driver. Even though he encountered no other problems, Neuville was still unable to get close to and keep up with the pace of the number 69 Toyota even during the afternoon, with the latter always setting the best times from SS9 to SS17, for a total of nine straight wins, i.e. all those scheduled today. The result, in the provisional classification, is that of a total advantage of no less than 35 seconds over Neuville, who constantly rejected the threat from Lappi, now 10 seconds behind him. Even further back Evans, in turn seven seconds from the Finn. Finally, the performance of the local idol Ott Tänak was also good, who after the five-minute penalty suffered even before the start of his home rally managed to climb back into the top-10, moving into eighth position

WRC | Rally Estonia, standings after SS17 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 2:05:29.3 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +34.9 3 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +45.4 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota +52.7 5 Teemu Suninen Hyundai +1:41.5 6 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +2:25.5 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +2:32.5 8 Ott Tanak Ford +5:55.2 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +7:37.1 10 Sami Pajari Skoda (WRC2) +7:52.9

It closes tomorrow

In this way, therefore, Rovanperä is a candidate as the first candidate for the Rally of Estonia, which will end definitively Tomorrow with the last four trials. Two of these, moreover, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action (channel 205) first with the SS19 and then with the Power Stage, the last one of the day. The internships can be followed respectively at 08:05 Italian and at 12:15.