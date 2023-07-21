Ott Tanak returns to win a special stage after the poker signed in the morning by triumphing in Special Stage 7 of Rally Estonia, the 21.45 km Raanitsa 2. Thanks to his pace, the home idol is recovering position after position and is now 12th, 2 positions away from entering the Top 10 and, therefore, in the points.

However, everyone’s attention is focused on the fight for the first position in the general classification, with Thierry Neuville who did better than Kalle Rovanpera in this round, but by just 1 tenth of a second.

Neuville seemed to be able to recover more tenths, perhaps over a second from the leader of the World Championship and of the rally, but a small problem with the brakes led him to slow down to avoid making mistakes and end the rally prematurely. Now between Rovanpera and Neuville there are 2″2, a trifle, when there is just a special stage left at the end of the first stage.

If the fight for the first position has remained practically unchanged, the situation concerning the duel for the third place is different. The bottom rung has in fact changed owners, passing from the hands of Elfyn Evans to those of Esapekka Lappi.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver set the second fastest time in this session, 2 seconds slower than Tanak. Evans did much worse, losing 5″7. Considering the gap that separated the two contenders before this stage – just 1 second – the result led Lappi to overtake the Welshman of Toyota Racing, thus climbing to third place.

Worth noting is the excellent performance of Pierre-Louis Loubet, author of the third special time. This resulted in the M-Sport Frenchman cutting the gap from Teemu Suninen to 14 seconds, currently fifth overall in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Takamoto Katsuta improves in performance, but not enough to avoid being once again the last driver in the standings among those at the wheel of a Rally1 car.

The rain did not affect the performance of the drivers of the main class of the WRC, but it did abundantly with those fighting for the top positions in the WRC2. Gus Greensmith, who entered practice first, came close to rain, while all the others who followed him could do nothing but try to live with a treacherous surface due to the mud and puddles which forced the drivers to slow down and be particularly cautious to avoid aquaplaning.

Thanks to this situation, Gus Greensmith recovered 10 seconds from Andreas Mikkelsen, teammate and leader of the category standings. Now between the two there are 8″6 in favor of the Norwegian.

The owner of third place also changes: Egon Kaur lost over 1 minute and 25 seconds due to the torrential rain found in the second part of the stage, but also due to the almost total fogging up of the windshield of his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. This allowed Sami Pajari to return to the lowest step of the provisional podium and give the TokSport team the class hat-trick.