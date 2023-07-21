If the rain had brought Kalle Rovanpera closer to Thierry Neuville in the previous round, on SS6 it helped the reigning world champion finish overtaking his rival and make him the new leader of Rally Estonia 2023.

Rovanpera won the stage, the 17.09 km Mustvee 2, inflicting a gap of 4″4 on Neuville. This led him to climb into first position in the general classification with a margin of 2″3 over the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport.

An obvious epilogue ever since it became clear that the rain had made the bottom muddy. Rovanpera was able to make the most of the conditions, while Neuville, who entered qualifying fourth, was unable to do better, nor to limit the damage.

This led to the inevitable overtaking, with Neuville who will now have the task of gritting his teeth so as not to lose too much ground to his rival should it also rain in the last 2 races of the day.

The duel for the lowest step of the podium was also exciting, with Elfyn Evans and Esapekka Lappi who set the same special time. This means that the Welshman will be able to start SS7 with a 1 second advantage over the Hyundai Motorsport driver.

Teemu Suninen was also very unlucky, as he entered practice at a time when the rain had begun to fall heavily. The lost time took him out of the fight for the podium, but he still did better than the riders chasing him, namely Pierre-Louis Loubet (M-Sport) and an unrecognizable Takamoto Katsuta.

Andreas Mikkelsen pulled away in WRC2 against his new rival for the first position, the young Sami Pajari who, by the way, is also his TokSport teammate. Pajari entered practice when the intensity of the rain became even heavier, while Mikkelsen had to deal with that situation especially in the last sector. Now the gap between the young Finn and the Norwegian is just over 16 seconds.

Egon Kaur, one of the local idols and splendid second in stage in the WRC2, set a time with which he managed to climb into second position in the general classification, overtaking Pajari by 1 tenth.