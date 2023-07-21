Poker without the possibility of a reply for the opponents. Ott Tanak continues to be unleashed and rack up special victories in his home event, Rally Estonia. A little while ago Ott also won the PS4, the Raanitsa 1 of 21.45 kilometres. No one as fast as him, at least up to now, but it must be said that no one has the real intention of taking unnecessary risks.

Tanak, we still remember, is seriously delayed in the general classification due to the 5-minute penalty suffered yesterday after the Shakedown for having replaced the internal combustion engine following a failure that occurred in the first and only lap of the practice stage.

In this way, the home idol is trying not only to flesh out the statistics under “stage victories”, but to recover at least on all Rally2 and finish in the Top 10, possibly at least in eighth position if there were no defections of colleagues during the event due to accidents or breakdowns.

Meanwhile, Thierry Neuville benefited from a morning on the edge of perfection. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport, thanks to an interesting starting position, signed three second places in the special that led him to lead the general classification of the event.

In the last race of the morning lap he preceded the first of his rivals, the leader of the World Championship Kalle Rovanpera, by 2″9. With this result Neuville widened his margin, bringing it to 6″8 just over the Finn.

The fight for the lowest step of the podium is very interesting, which currently involves 3 riders. Elfyn Evans, in this PS4, was unable to do better than sixth time, preceded by both Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen. Both Hyundai Motorsport’s Finns closed the gap to Toyota Racing’s Welshman,

Lappi, although without a hybrid due to the breakdown after SS2, is now 1″3 from third place. Teemu Suninen, making his debut at the wheel of a Rally1, is 5″3 from Lappi and 6″6 from third place. After more than half an hour of the race, a good result for a talented boy who wants to show how well he can stay in the top class of the WRC.

Takamoto Katsuta and Pierre-Louis Loubet are battling for sixth place. Both, for different reasons, had a revisable morning and are now just 8 tenths apart. If Loubet invokes the fact that he has little experience on Estonian terrain, Katsuta seems to be in more difficulty than usual on a dirt road which, however, he should know quite well because it is similar to those in which he has trained the most.

As for the WRC2, Oliver Solberg continues to lead the standings, even extending over the first of his rivals, teammate Andreas Mikkelsen. Between the two there are 13″5, while the fight for third place is exciting, involving two Estonians and a Briton. We’re talking about Georg Linnamae, Egon Kaur and Gus Greensmith.

Linnamae at the wheel of the first Hyundai i20 N Rally2 got the upper hand at the end of the morning lap, but Kaur is just 1 tenth of a second off third place in the category and Greensmith 1 second behind.

The Friday morning lap of Rally Estonia ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to set up their respective cars in view of the afternoon lap. This will start with the PS5, the 24.35 km Paipsiaare 2, with the first car, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 driven by Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, which will enter practice at 13:42 Italian time.