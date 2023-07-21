Ott Tanak concedes an encore of the day and three of a kind since Rally Estonia 2023 started. Despite the mockery of the 5-minute penalty suffered yesterday, the landlord wants to demonstrate who is the best on the home dirt roads and he is succeeding perfectly, how peremptorily.

The M-Sport team rider also lined up in SS3, the 17.09 km Mustvee 1, doing 1.8 seconds better than the first of his opponents, the leader of the general classification Thierry Neuville.

For Tanak it is a mere exercise in style, but aimed at making people understand who would have been the real favorite this weekend. Neuville, on the other hand, seems to have every intention of exploiting his good starting position to try and put a seal on Rally Estonia and, somehow, put pressure on Rovanpera for the second part of the season.

At the moment the Belgian seems to be fast, but still cautious. We are only at the beginning of the race weekend and it wouldn’t make sense to take any risks at this stage. For the moment, however, it seems that his leadership is effective enough to keep everyone behind.

Rovanpera, third in the special, lost another 7 tenths against his rival from Hyundai Motorsport and now the gap is 3″9 in favor of the Belgian.

An important position change took place behind the two riders who are contending for the lead in the Estonian general classification. Elfyn Evans moved up to third after a hybrid failure in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 of Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm.

A pity for the Finnish crew, because they seemed to have the potential to fight not only for the podium, but also with Neuville and Rovanpera (team orders permitting). Lappi will have to grit his teeth until the end of the PS4, then he will be able to take advantage of the half-day Service and the help of the Compact Dynamics technicians, who should be able to restore the electric propulsion.

In this test Teemu Suninen struggled more to gain confidence with the i20 N Rally1. Sixth in the race, he was still behind Pierre-Louis Loubet and a Takamoto Katsuta in more difficulty than expected. The Japanese of Toyota Racing also made a mistake by going wide in a corner, losing several seconds.

In WRC2 Oliver Solberg continues his march, undoubtedly the fastest of the morning. The Norwegian put teammates Andreas Mikkelsen and Gus Greensmith behind the wheel, all at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. First comforting signs for Emil Lindholm, fourth in the début rally as a Hyundai Motorsport driver.

WRC 2023 – Rally Estonia – Standings after PS3