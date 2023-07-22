Special Stage 12 of Rally Estonia 2023 could be the watershed that decided the fight for the victory of the WRC event. Kalle Rovanpera also set the best time in the last round of today’s morning lap, taking 4 consecutive scratches in as many stages. A test of strength that Thierry Neuville seemed to be able to withstand, but then the unexpected happened.

About 3.5 kilometers from the start, the Belgian noticed a puncture in one of his tyres. The effects of the loss of tire pressure were seen above all in the last sector, where the top driver of Hyundai Motorsport lost many seconds.

In the end, these were 10″9 from Rovanpera, winner of the race. For this reason, the reigning world champion could have given the decisive sprint when there is still more than half a day left to go to the end of the stage. The 22-year-old’s advantage over Neuville is 20″3 and this afternoon Rovanpera can still count on a better starting position than his rival.

The fight for the lowest step of the podium continues to be heated, with Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans still protagonists. Lappi, during the second lap on the same stages, changed pace and repelled the Welshman’s attacks. But the margin that separates the two is nothing short of inconsistent: just 1″9.

That’s not all, because Neuville’s puncture brought Lappi and Evans back much closer to second place than they were before. The Belgian still seems to have more pace than his two colleagues, but anything could still happen in the next 5 races.

All the other positions starting from the fifth occupied by Teemu Suninen are much more frozen. The Finn was the author of a morning of study on the i20 N Rally1, but he still maintained enough pace to keep the Top 5 steady. Behind him, however, Pierre-Louis Loubet was the author of 4 convincing tests, which helped him to stretch against a Takamoto Katsuta below expectations.

Finally, Ott Tanak climbed to eighth place and from there – barring surprises – he won’t move. His delay from Katsuta is over 3 and a half minutes: too much to hope to recover with performance alone.

As for the WRC2, Andreas Mikkelsen’s march continues, always chased by the two TokSport Skoda teammates. The real news is linked to the change of position between Gus Greensmith and Sami Pajari. During the morning, the young Finn did better than his British colleague, thus climbing to second place behind the category leader.

The morning lap of the second stage of Rally Estonia ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare their respective cars for the afternoon one. Special Stage 13, the 11.73 kilometer Elva 1, will start at 1:56 pm Italian time.