It is probable that Ott Tanak will remember this edition of Rally Estonia for a long time. The M-Sport team champion won Special Stage 1, the short Tartu vald 1 of 3.35 kilometres, inflicting very heavy gaps if compared to the duration of the stage.

The problem is that none of this will count in the general classification. After changing the engine due to a major breakdown during the Shakedown, the home idol was given a 5-minute penalty as required by the FIA ​​sporting regulations dedicated to the WRC.

This means that this weekend we will often see Tanak win the specials, but barring cataclysms he finds himself cut off from the fight for victory and for the podium right from the start.

That’s why the second time tied by Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans – with a few thousandths advantage in favor of the Finnish Hyundai Motorsport – is of considerable importance.

Both, in fact, are at the top of the first general classification of the event. Menacing behind them is the reigning world champion, Kalle Rovanpera, who in this event and the next one – the Rally of Finland – could close the fight for the Drivers’ world title also considering the various misadventures that have befallen his direct rivals.

Thierry Neuville set the fifth time in the special, but is fourth in the general classification and is 9 tenths behind Rovanpera who precedes him in third position. It will be difficult for him to counter the Finn, who is doing well on Estonian and home soils, but he will still have to try to put him in difficulty to keep the fight for the title open.

More detached Takamoto Katsuta, fifth behind the Belgian and last Toyota driver in the standings. Teemu Suninen’s adventure at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 begins cautiously. The Finn, who on this occasion takes the place of the late Craig Breen, set the seventh time in the special and sixth in the general.

Worse than him was Pierre-Louis Loubet with the second and last Ford Puma Rally1. However, the Frenchman will have the task of finishing the race and bringing home as many points as possible also thanks to the penalty inflicted by the race marshals on his teammate Tanak.

The fastest driver of those at the wheel of a Rally2 is Mikolaj Marczyk. The Pole, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, preceded the home driver, Georg Linnamae (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) and Andreas Mikkelsen on the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team. Of note is the contact with which Emil Lindholm damaged the left rear suspension of his Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Certainly not the best possible start as a Hyundai driver for the Finn.

The first leg of Rally Estonia 2023 will resume tomorrow morning with Special Stage 2, the 24.35-kilometre Peipsiaare 1. The first car will enter the special at 08:08 Italian time.