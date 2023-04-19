The WRC is preparing to take part in the fourth round of the season, the Rally of Croatia, with the race starting exactly one week after the tragic death of Craig Breen, which took place on 13 April last while the driver was intent on carrying out a pre-test event at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

Breen was supposed to take part in the Rally in the third official Hyundai Motorsport i20 N, but suffered fatal injuries in the dramatic accident and now the whole world of rallying and motorsport is in mourning.

Craig’s funeral was held yesterday in Ferrybank, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, and the body of the pilot was buried in the cemetery of Saint Killian, which stands right next to the church.

The WRC, however, has decided to pay homage to Breen in three distinct moments of the Croatian race weekend. The first of these will take place on Thursday, at 19:27, when all the P1 priority drivers (the same as Breen’s) will take the stage to observe a minute’s silence in memory of him.

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The second and third moments, however, will be addressed on the final day, Sunday. The first of these will be held during the Power Stage, the PS20, the last round of the event. The second, however, will take place during the podium ceremony, when another moment of silence will be observed to remember the 33-year-old who died in Lobor.

Hyundai Motorsport, the team Craig Breen was racing with after returning from M-Sport, has decided to enter the Rally of Croatia with two cars. These will be entrusted to the owners Thierry Neuville – Martijn Wydaeghe and Esapekka Lappi – Janne Ferm. Both official cars will be recognizable by a livery that will bear the Irish colors, with the specific intention of paying homage to Breen.

The Waterford native’s family also pushed for the team to race in Croatia, thinking it might be the best way to pay tribute to Craig after his crash last week.