The first day of the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the WRC world championship, ended in the name of the Finn from Toyota Kalle Rovamperäabsolute protagonist of Friday with bei six internships closed at the top of the table out of eight overall. Thanks to these results, the winner of the last Swedish Rally finished in command of the provisional general classification, with little more than a minute ahead on the Belgian Thierry Neuville.

The Hyundai driver, despite having maintained a more contained gap during the morning, which started in bad weather conditions, subsequently suffered a penalty of 40 seconds for having presented 4 minutes late at time control, to which both he and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe arrived exhausted after pushing their car by hand. Anyway, Neuville partially consoled himself with the absolute best time in SS8, with the solo Elfyn Evans who managed to reach this milestone in the SS5. In conclusion, the top 3 finally presents the Estonian Hyundai Ott Tänak, 3rd at twenty seconds behind Neuville. For the rest, therefore, the entire Friday has rewarded the speed of Rovamperä, with the Rally of Croatia which will resume its program tomorrow starting at 07:40.

Rally Croatia / Ranking after SS8 – Top 10

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Gap 1 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota 1: 15.35.5 2 T.NEUVILLE Hyundai +1: 04.0 3 O. TÄNAK Hyundai +1: 23.3 4 C. BREEN Ford +1: 35.2 5 O. SOLDBERG Hyundai +2: 38.5 6 E. EVANS Toyota +2: 49.1 7 K. KATSUTA Toyota +3: 28.0 8 G. GREENSMITH Ford +3: 39.6 9 Y. ROSSEL Citroen (WRC2) +5: 12.6 10 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) +5: 48.9