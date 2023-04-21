Special Stage 6 of the Rally of Croatia, the 25.67 km Stojdraga – Hartje 2, once again transformed the general classification of the fourth round of the 2023 WRC, unexpectedly reopening the games for the first position, but also for the podium.

On the longest stage of today’s lap, Esapekka Lappi got his first scratch of the weekend by stopping the clock in 15’33″3, doing 7/10 better than the #33 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin.

Lappi, sailed by Janne Ferm, took advantage of a propitious moment to be in practice: the little rain that fell in the previous minutes had already been largely absorbed and drained from the asphalt and thanks to the choice of tires fitted (2 Soft and 2 Hard ) made the difference.

Thanks to this and to the simultaneous tire choice mistake made by Ott Tanak, Lappi managed to climb to third position in the general standings. The Estonian of the M-Sport team wanted to take a gamble by mounting 2 Full Wet tyres, but the little rain that fell fooled him as it did with his teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet and Takamoto Katsuta, who all entered practice with 2 tyres. from wet.

If the mistake cost Tanak third place, Loubet and Katsuta were overtaken in the general classification by Sébastien Ogier, third in the special stage and now back in the Top 5 thanks to a comeback set up starting from PS3, the test after the breaking of the circle occurred in PS2.

Returning to Tanak, now the 2019 world champion has a gap from the lowest step of the podium equal to 2″2, so he could take it back in the next 2 stages that are missing at the end of the day. Ogier, on the other hand, has a delay of 44 seconds flat right from fourth place.

But now we come to the most important part of the general classification, the one concerning Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport continues not to have a convincing pace, while Evans improved a lot this afternoon, so much so as to further reduce his gap from the leader of the general standings. Now Neuville can count on just an 8″ margin with 2 special stages to go in the day.