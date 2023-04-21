Sébastien Ogier just doesn’t fit. After puncturing in SS2, he has started to build a comeback to try to return at least to the Top 5 of Rally Croatia and his tactic – that of pushing hard – seems to be working.

The 8 times world champion stopped the clock in 12’06″8 in the PS5, the Mali Lipovec – Grdanjci 2 of 19.20 kilometres, the first race of the afternoon lap. For him it is the third consecutive stage victory, the fourth out of 5 races disputed so far.

The starting position is an advantage for Séb, because he can make use of a less dirty asphalt than what his direct rivals found. Thanks to this result he was able to get close to sixth place, which is now 12″1 away. Let’s remember that at the end of SS4 it was more than half a minute away.

Instead, the fight for second place rages between Elfyn Evans and Ott Tanak. The Welshman from Toyota did better, probably thanks to two sectors – the last of the special – more congenial to the GR Yaris Rally1.

Evans did better than Tanak by 1 second flat, thus widening his margin over his rival to 7″1. A still small gap, considering that at the end of the day there are still 3 specials to go, one of which is very long, the next one.

The fight between the two for second place meant that both Evans and Tanak closed on Thierry Neuville. The event leader was not the author of a good race, so much so that he suffered a 7″2 delay from Ogier. Hyundai Motorsport, as well as M-Sport, has inclined to equip their drivers with 2 Hard, 2 Soft and 2 Full Wet, making their debut this weekend.

This is because the risk of rain seems to be real, especially in the last two specials which will conclude the first stage of the Rally of Croatia. Neuville decided to go into practice with the Hard tires at the front and the Softs at the rear, but this choice doesn’t seem to have paid off.

An important change has also taken place in the general classification regarding the fight for fifth position. Takamoto Katsuta made a mistake mid-stage, spinning in a narrow section of the stage. This made him lose several seconds and also the fifth position, now in the hands of Pierre-Louis Loubet. However, the two contenders will have to be very careful of the return of Sébastien Ogier, much faster than both since the first race this morning.

Kalle Rovanpera is also back in the Top 10 after the puncture that cost him more than 2 minutes in PS2. Now the reigning world champion is ninth and ahead of him is Yohan Rossel, 21″6 behind. The Finnish Toyota driver will probably be able to recover another position in the next special stage, climbing to eighth.