Sébastien Ogier beyond the puncture, beyond the bad luck. The 8-time world champion has decided to engage a higher gear and attempt a comeback to lose as few points as possible (also because he is one of the two selected by Toyota this weekend for the Constructors’ Championship) and patch up the puncture he had in the Stage 2 of Rally Croatia.

The Toyota driver won the two shortest races of the day, the 11.11-kilometre SS3 Krašić – Vrškovac 1 and the 9.11-kilometre SS4 Pećurkovo Brdo – Mrežnički Novaki 1, recovering one position from Yohan Rossel and climbing so in seventh overall.

Now the comeback won’t be simple: Pierre-Louis Loubet, sixth at the wheel of the second Ford Puma Rally1, has a margin of 5″3, but the pace of the Gap champion is so high that getting close to the Top 5 doesn’t seem a chimera.

The ordeal of Kalle Rovanpera continues instead. After the puncture suffered in SS2 – at the same point where Ogier punctured – the reigning world champion loses second after second from the best, probably the result of a setup far from his preferences. Up until now, in this first part of the season, Kalle seems to be a distant relative of the rider who dominated far and wide in 2022.

Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, had an excellent morning. The Belgian, although he is struggling with a set-up that does not suit his driving characteristics, is leading the general classification of the event having exploited the two punctures of the Toyotas. To tell the truth, it must be said that only Ogier seemed to have a better pace than him.

Now Neuville, at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 sporting a livery dedicated to the memory of Craig Breen, can manage a margin of 16″1 over the first of his rivals, Elfyn Evans, who is more committed to repelling Ott Tanak’s attacks than to make up the gap from Neuville to fight for the first position. The Estonian of M-Sport, in fact, is not so far from the place of honor occupied by the Welshman. There are 6″1 between the two and at the start of the the two longest races of the day will be repeated in the afternoon.

Esapekka Lappi instead finds himself in the classic middle ground: 12″7 from the fight for the podium and with an advantage of 15″6 over the first of his pursuers, Takamoto Katsuta. It was a fluctuating morning for the Finnish driver of Hyundai Motorsport, but the result now in his hands certainly cannot be defined as unsatisfactory.

A long duel is looming between Takamoto Katsuta, at the wheel of the fourth Toyota Yaris Rally1, and Pierre-Louis Loubet. The two showed that they have a very similar pace, it is no coincidence that they are separated by 5″3 after almost 40 minutes of timed competition.

As for the WRC2, Yohan Rossel was the protagonist of a dazzling start to the race. The Frenchman of Citroen Racing leads the class standings and eighth overall with a half-minute advantage over the first of his rivals, Nikolay Gryazin (Skoda TokSport).

Third position for the surprising Nicolas Ciamin with a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5, while Oliver Solberg slipped to fourth position. Gryazin, Ciamin and Solberg, however, all find themselves fighting for second position: the three are enclosed in 1″3. The start of the race was unfortunate for Gus Greensmith, who was forced to stop at the climax to change a tyre.

It didn’t go better for the reigning champion of the category, Emil Lindholm. The Finn had to deal with a transmission failure on the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 that TokSport entrusted to him and in the first two tests he lost many seconds. Once the malfunction was fixed, he started to collect very important times, but his gap from the leaders of the class is very large.

Friday morning lap of Rally Croatia ends here. The first stage will resume this afternoon with the SS5, Mali Lipovec – Grdanjci 2 of 19.20 kilometres. The first car will enter the test at 2.45 pm Italian time.

WRC – Croatian Rally 2023 – Standings after PS4

pos. Pilot/navigator Car Time/detachment 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 37’40”3 2 Evans/Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +16″1 3 Tanak/Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 +22″2 4 Lappi/Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 +34″9 5 Katsuta/Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +50″5 6 Loubet/Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 +55″8 7 Ogier/Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1’27″1 8 Rossel/Arnaud Citroen C3 Rally2 +1’48″7 9 Gryazin/Aleksandrov Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +2’18″4 10 Ciamin/Roche Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 +2’19″6