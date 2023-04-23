Elfyn Evans is about to put an end to the fasting of successes that has lasted for a year and a half, since that October 3, 2021 in which he managed to become one of the winners of the Rally of Finland. The Welsh driver of Toyota Racing, during the first two special stages of the last leg of the Rally of Croatia, increased his advantage over his only rival for the win, Ott Tanak, thus arriving 2 stages from the finish with almost half a minute ahead.

Elfyn actually didn’t have to push and take risks, because Tanak himself started the day thinking only about not making mistakes and taking second place home. For him a very good result from a Drivers’ Championship point of view, so Evans has the road paved towards a return to success.

Esapekka Lappi also decided not to push, with an advantage of almost a minute (now 44″6) over Kalle Rovanpera. In this regard, the real news of the morning is precisely the overtaking that took place at Toyota, with the champion of the reigning world who took and then passed Sébastien Ogier.

However, the two are still very close. Only 1″7 separates them, so the situation could change again. Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal, said he did not want to give team orders to his drivers. If his words were to be real, and not a simple means to mislead the team’s intentions, then Ogier will be able to try to respond.

Takamoto Katsuta secured sixth position, because Pierre-Louis Loubet is now too far away from him – 41″6 – to be able to aspire to fight again with his rival. The Frenchman from M-Sport had a problem on his Ford Puma Rally1: failed to switch from ‘road mode’ mapping to the much more competitive ‘stage mode’.

In WRC2 Yohan Rossel was the author of two convincing performances, which helped him increase his margin over Nikolay Gryazin. The Russian of the TokSport Skoda team pushed hard to try to put the French of Citroen Racing in difficulty, but the latter did slightly better than him. There is now 14″2 between the two.

However, the fight for third place in the category remains open, with Oliver Solberg climbing to 7″5 from Emil Lindholm. The two teammates will battle it out until the end to get the position on the lowest step of the podium.