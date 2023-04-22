The first place in the standings of Rally Croatia is once again in question. Thanks to Ott Tanak, able to reduce his delay from Elfyn Evans by a good 10 seconds in the first two stages of today’s afternoon lap.

Tanak set the fastest time in SS14, the 8.78 kilometer Vinski Vrh – Duga Resa 2, taking him 12″5 behind the leader of the race, Elfyn Evans. The Toyota Welshman doesn’t seem to have the pace to resist the return of Tanak, although there are only 2 races left at the end of today’s stage.

The last two specials will probably be decisive to understand if Tanak will have real chances of success or if, instead, Evans will be able to respond in kind and wet the dust of the 36-year-old from M-Sport.

Meanwhile, Esapekka Lappi has decided not to take further risks and to bring home the podium, a very important result for Hyundai Motorsport after Thierry Neuville’s retirement this morning.

Kalle Rovanpera, on the other hand, has gained a position, potentially recovering important points. The reigning world champion managed to overtake Pierre-Louis Loubet and move up to fifth position.

The fratricidal duel at Toyota for fourth place could also continue in the next two races, because Rovanpera is just 3″7 behind Sébastien Ogier, who precedes him.

WRC – Croatian Rally 2023 – Classification after SS14