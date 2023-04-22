Sébastien Ogier opened the afternoon lap of the second stage of Rally Croatia in the best possible way, winning the 23.76km SS13 Kostanjevac – Petruš Vrh 2, continuing his second comeback of the weekend.

Thanks to this result, the 8-times world champion was able to gain another position in the general classification from Pierre-Louis Loubet, climbing to fourth place overall, therefore at the foot of the podium.

A performance domain, that of Ogier, held back by two mistakes by the same champion from Gap. The breaking of the circle yesterday and the penalty inflicted for restarting without waiting for Vincent Landais to fasten his seat belts weigh like boulders: without all this, he would easily be the leader of this rally.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, for his part, was however the author of a good performance. However, his fourth fastest time wasn’t enough to protect himself from Ogier’s attack. Now the Frenchman of M-Sport will be called upon to defend himself from Kalle Rovanpera, who has risen to sixth place after overtaking Takamoto Katsuta in his turn.

It won’t be an easy task for Loubet, because Rovanpera is just 2 tenths of a second behind him and has a much more competitive pace – at least up to now.

On the other hand, the one who unexpectedly reopened the games for an important position is Ott Tanak. The Estonian of M-Sport set the second time of the special, just 4 tenths slower than Ogier. Elfyn Evans, who continues to lead the race, in this case lost 6″6 from his rival and thus saw his advantage drop to 15″9.

It won’t be easy for Tanak to gain several more seconds, because the next special stages will be quite short. However, if he should still show such a large gap in performance, then tomorrow will be nothing short of interesting also for the fight for victory.

Esapekka Lappi continues to occupy the third position, but saw Tanak further away due to a spin that made him lose more precious time. The Finn, however, can boast a margin of more than 1 minute over Ogier.

In WRC2 he lost one of his great protagonists: Nicolas Ciamin. The Frenchman, second in the category standings at least until SS12, made a mistake and ended up rolling over with his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. A pity, because up to now he was the author of a capital competition.

With the withdrawal of the Frenchman, Nikolay Gryazin is back in second place with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team, while Emil Lindholm enters the podium area. The reigning champion of the series, despite the big problems with the transmission yesterday, managed to find a very competitive pace and is now even in the podium area.

Yohan Rossel, leader of the WRC2, can still sleep peacefully: he has a clear 20 second margin over Gryazin and almost a minute and a half over Lindholm.

WRC – Croatian Rally 2023 – Standings after SS13