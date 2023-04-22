Sébastien Ogier is forced to come back for the second time after the two penalties suffered between yesterday evening and this morning (for a total of 1’10”) but pushing the accelerator has never been a problem for the 8-time world champion.

The Toyota driver won stage 12 of the Rally of Croatia, the 15.63 kilometer Platak 1, but this is the least significant result of his race.

Thanks to this time, and to Takamoto Katsuta’s sixth time at the same time, Ogier was able to overtake his teammate and return to the Top 5. Katsuta is in serious difficulty: he doesn’t find confidence in the middle and with the bottom, so much so that he has lost 11 seconds in a 15 kilometer test.

In addition to overtaking Katsuta, Ogier was one step away from Pierre-Louis Loubet, who was also in crisis. The Frenchman was even slower than Katsuta in this round – by 7 tenths – and now he has his compatriot behind him, 1″4 behind.

That’s not all, because Ogier also responded to the attacks brought by his teammate Kalle Rovanpera. The reigning world champion is second in the special, 7 tenths behind his rival, but he understood that trying to overtake him will take much more than he has done up to now.

Elfyn Evans, after the retirement of Thierry Neuville, now finds himself having to manage his advantage over Ott Tanak. Between the two there are 22″6 in favor of the Welshman and it really seems that the Estonian from M-Sport doesn’t have the starting point needed to try a comeback.

The same goes for Esapekka Lappi, third at 22″2 from the second position occupied by Tanak. The first three squares seem crystallized, but we saw this morning that anything can happen, especially on a surface made very dirty by the various passages of the cars carrying mud on the asphalt.

Yohan Rossel continues to command the WRC2 classification with authority at the wheel of the official Citroen C3 Rally2. The Frenchman has a 29″2 advantage over his compatriot Nicolas Ciamin, who climbed into second position right in SS12 after overtaking Nikolay Gryazin. The Russian of team TokSport Skoda is in contact with Ciamin however: there are just 4 tenths between the two.

The morning lap of the second stage of Rally Croatia ends here. The stage will resume this afternoon with SS13, the 23.76 kilometer Kostanjevac – Petruš Vrh 2, in which the first car will enter testing at 15:54 Italian time.

