Rally Croatia unexpectedly has a new owner. Elfyn Evans moved to lead the fourth round of the 2023 WRC after the accident in SS11, the 10.13 kilometer Ravna Gora – Skrad 1, which sidelined Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe.

The Belgian crew of Hyundai Motorsport went off the road at kilometer 5.2 of the stage, a right-hand bend to be taken by taking the inside cut. The i20 N Rally1 number 11, once faced the cut, slid outwards with the rear, hitting a huge boulder – the only one – located on the outside of the curve.

The impact tore the left rear suspension apart, while the car subsequently spun, hitting its nose against a tree and ending up in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

Neuville immediately understood that he could not return to the race, so much so that he immediately exited the i20 by taking off his helmet and gloves. An accident due to the large amount of dirt carried by the cars that entered practice before the two Belgians, but also due to the need not to check too much, with Evans about ten seconds behind.

A bitter epilogue for the crew, but also for the Hyundai Motorsport team, which this weekend hoped to be able to obtain a great result to dedicate to the memory of Craig Breen, who died last April 13 in an accident while he was intent on preparing the Rally of Croatia in which he should have taken part on the third official Hyundai.

With the withdrawal of Neuville, Ott Tanak recovers a position, now second, and Esapekka Lappi enters the podium area, with the only surviving Hyundai after the withdrawal of the number 11. Pierre-Louis Loubet, who is still being chased by Takamoto, climbs fourth Katsuta in a duel that never seems to end, nor to find a winner.

For Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera the withdrawal of Neuville becomes a great opportunity. Ogier will be able to consolidate the first position in the World Championship, while Rovanpera will overtake the Belgian. The same thing should succeed in Ott Tanak.

WRC – Rally Croatia 2023 – Standings after SS11