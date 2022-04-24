The tire choice caused Hyundai to lose the victory in 2021, while this year it could make them reach it. Ott Tanak, thanks to a great test in PS19, the Trakoscan – Vrbno 2 of 13.15 kilometers, managed to climb to the top of the general classification of the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the WRC 2022.

Tanak made perfect use of the 4 wet tires (Cinturato Wet) to recover all the disadvantage he had at the start of the test and to overtake Kalle Rovanpera. The Finn from Toyota could do nothing, although he too was able to use 2 wet tires, crossing them on the car with 2 Hard.

Precisely this difference helped Hyundai’s Estonian to become the new race leader. Now Tanak has an advantage of 1 “4 over Rovanpera, therefore to say the least narrow. It is also important to underline how the Power Stage, the PS20, could be completely dry. This could turn the situation upside down again and give the Toyota Finnish advantage back.

Meanwhile, it should be noted the great test of Emil Lindholm and Reeta Hamalainen, absolute seconds of special at the wheel of their Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, thanks to 4 wet tires. Same situation for Chris Ingram and Craig Drew, test thirds always using 4 wet tires.

Returning to the premier class of the WRC stands out the fourth test time obtained by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe. The Hyundai Motorsport crew signed a great time considering their tire choice (3 Soft and one Hard), with which they annihilated the competition for third place.

Craig Breen, in fact, lost about 1 minute and 30 seconds behind the Belgian, therefore, with a special from the end, the gap between the two is 1’42 “4. A gap probably too big to be bridged in the Power Stage if not with an error by Neuville.

Thanks to the sixth special time, Kajetan Kajetanowicz managed to overtake almost all rivals in the WRC2 classification and to move up to second position just ahead of Lindholm. Nikolay Gryazin thus lost 2 positions, while Yohan Rossel remains firmly in the lead at the wheel of a Citroen C3 Rally2.