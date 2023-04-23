Evans returns to success

After two victories by Sébastien Ogier, ‘broken’ by the success of Ott Tänak in Sweden, the Toyota it is also reconfirmed in the fourth round of the 2023 world championship in Croatia. This time it was this time that he established himself after twenty stages on the paved roads of the enchanting landscapes near Zagreb Elfyn Evans, who after the sensational withdrawal of Thierry Neuville was able to manage his leadership until today’s Power Stage. This is the first success this season for the 34-year-old Welshman, the sixth in his career in the top rallying competition, but above all it is a return in front of everyone after the last celebration dating back to the 2021 Rally of Finland. A more than positive result, therefore for Evans, even if the celebrations took a back seat to the memory of Craig Breen, who died in an accident during testing in preparation for this rally, the first, unfortunately, without him.

Leadership management

The fourth and final day of the Croatian event began immediately under the sign of Toyota, immediately protagonist of a hat-trick in SS17 with the affirmation of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä, followed by Ogier and above all by Evans, who with this performance firmly maintains the lead of the standings. The objective of the final victory also proceeds uninterruptedly in the SS18 and in the SS19, respectively won by Thierry Neuville (again in front of everyone after the burning disappointment on Saturday) and again from Rovanperä. He doesn’t push Evans too hard, either Ott Tanak and Esapekka Lappi, determined to keep the second and third position in the general classification without taking excessive risks. The mission of Ford’s Estonian and Hyundai’s Finn is finally accomplished at the end Power Stage won by Neuville (who gets 5 points for this result), without however affecting the leadership of Evans, who thus wins the third edition of the Rally of Croatia, concluded with a minute’s silence in memory of the late Craig Breen.

WRC | Rally Croatia: final standings – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Elfyn Evans Toyota 2:50:54.3 2 Ott Tanak Ford +27.0 3 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +58.6 4 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:18.3 5 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +1:28.0 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +2:22.5 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +4:22.6 8 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +7:51.3 9 Nikolai Gryazin Skoda (WRC2) +8:07.4 10 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) +9:16.7

Next appointment

After the round in the Balkans, the WRC will stay in Europe for the next round, this time moving further west, and precisely to Portugal. The fifth round of the season will begin Thursday 11 May with the shakedown, to then conclude sunday 14. A test which, last year, ended with the victory of Kalle Rovanperä, who clearly intends to reconfirm himself to also obtain his first success in this championship. As happened in Sweden, Sébastien Ogier will not participate.