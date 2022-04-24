There Toyota from Kalle Rovanpera And Jonne Halttunen won and dominated the Rally of Croatiathird appointment of World Rally WRC 2022. On the finish line the Estonian preceded the Hyundai from Ott Tanak And Thierry Neuville. The Croatian rally was decided on the last day of special tests, with bad weather in the penultimate special that questioned the leadership of Rovanpera.
Eventually the Toyota driver managed to capitalize on the advantage over Tanak previously conquered.
WRC Rally Croatia 2022, results
Kalle Rovanpera after the victory in Sweden he conquered the first position also in Rally of Croatiawinning 18 specials at 7pm in total.
The Toyota driver’s domination was total even if in the penultimate stage he risked losing everything due to the wrong choice of tires made for the last 4 tests.
The covers of the Yaris Rally1 proved unsuitable in the rain and allowed Tanak to recover all the gap he had on Rovanpera.
Despite the comeback attempt under the checkered flag, the Toyota driver managed to win the Rally of Croatia with a margin of 4 ″ 3 against the Hyundai driver. Croatia’s podium was completed by the other i20 Rally1 in the race of Thierry Neuville.
WRC podium Rally Croatia 2022
1. Rovanperä / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
3. Neuville / Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
WRC 2022 classification RALLY CROATIA
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|1
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|2: 48’21.500
|2
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|4,300
|3
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|1’41.000
|4
|42
|Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|3’07.800
|5
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3’46.000
|6
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|8’08.500
|7
|21
|yohan Rossel
Valentin Sarreaud
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|10’01.000
|8
|24
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|11.01.200
|9
|26
|Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|11’11.900
|10
|23
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|11’48.500
|11
|29
|Christopher Ingram
Craig Drew
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|12’33.700
|12
|20
|Stéphane Lefebvre
Andy Malfoy
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|13’19.000
|13
|22
|Eric Camilli
Thibault De la Haye
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|13’21.900
|14
|25
|Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|16’03.800
|15
|44
|Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|16’26.700
|16
|43
|Mikołaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|18’59.400
|17
|53
|Lauri Joona
Mikael Korhonen
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|19’03.400
|18
|57
|Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|19’11.100
|19
|31
|Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|20’00.500
|20
|32
|Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|20’24.400
|21
|35
|Armin Kremer
Timo Gottschalk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|22’50.300
|22
|58
|Jean-Baptiste Franceschi
Anthony Gorguilo
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|24’32.000
|23
|34
|Benito Guerra
Daniel Cue
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|24’36.700
|24
|37
|Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|24’46.700
|25
|39
|Olivier Burri
Anderson Levratti
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|27’44.500
|26
|38
|Pierre Ragues
Julien Pesenti
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|28’48.200
|27
|47
|Aljoša Novak
Uroš Ocvirk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|31’49.800
|28
|27
|Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|32’01.900
|29
|71
|Róbert Bútor
Róbert Tagai
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|35’42,200
|30
|63
|Darko Peljhan
Matej Čar
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|38’10.800
|31
|67
|Vlastimil Majerčák
Jakub Slovák
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|39’26.600
|32
|65
|Alfred Kramer
Jeannette Andersson
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|41’23.800
|33
|36
|Neil Simpson
Michael Gibson
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|41’45.400
|34
|60
|Zoltán László
Tamás Kürti
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|44’25.500
|35
|59
|Enrico Brazzoli
Manuel Fenoli
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|45.01.100
|36
|40
|Niko Pulic
Aleksandra Kovačić
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|45’23.400
|37
|30
|Georg Linnamäe
James Morgan
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|46’01.100
|38
|45
|Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|46’11.500
|39
|68
|Martin Ravenščak
Marko Stiperski
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|47’51.500
|40
|51
|Filippo Marchino
Roberto Briani
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|48’40.500
|41
|61
|Ivica Siladić
Jasna Durak
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|49’59.800
|42
|64
|Viliam Prodan
Zoran Raštegorac
|Renault Clio Rally4
|RC4
|51’13.700
|43
|78
|Lazar Milovanović
Goran Rabasović
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|51’33.600
|44
|73
|Krešimir Ravenščak
Dora Ravenščak
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|57’52.000
|45
|66
|Ricardo Trivino
Marc Marti
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1: 00’58.400
|46
|46
|Henk Vossen
Hans van Goor
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1: 04’04.200
|47
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Vincent Landais
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|1: 07’36.500
|48
|28
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|1: 12’43.800
|49
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|1: 21’31.700
|50
|75
|Jan Pokos
Viljem Ošlaj
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1: 22’19.900
|51
|52
|Jon Armstrong
Brian Hoy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|1: 29’33.500
|52
|56
|William Creighton
Liam Regan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|1: 31’59.000
|53
|49
|Osamu Fukunaga
Misako Saida
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1: 41’28.400
|54
|50
|Carlo Covi
Michela Lorigiola
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1: 44’09.400
|55
|76
|Željko Magličić
Ivan Poljak
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1: 54’18.300
|56
|77
|Cristiana Oprea
Andrei Mitrașcă
|Peugeot 208 R2
|RC4
|2: 25’40.500
Video WRC Rally of Sweden 2022
You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):
👉 WRC 2022 World Ranking
👉 WRC 2022 World Calendar
👉 All about the WRC
👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#WRC #Rally #Croatia #results #standings
Leave a Reply