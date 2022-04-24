There Toyota from Kalle Rovanpera And Jonne Halttunen won and dominated the Rally of Croatiathird appointment of World Rally WRC 2022. On the finish line the Estonian preceded the Hyundai from Ott Tanak And Thierry Neuville. The Croatian rally was decided on the last day of special tests, with bad weather in the penultimate special that questioned the leadership of Rovanpera.

Eventually the Toyota driver managed to capitalize on the advantage over Tanak previously conquered.

WRC Rally Croatia 2022, results

Kalle Rovanpera after the victory in Sweden he conquered the first position also in Rally of Croatiawinning 18 specials at 7pm in total.

The Toyota driver’s domination was total even if in the penultimate stage he risked losing everything due to the wrong choice of tires made for the last 4 tests.

The covers of the Yaris Rally1 proved unsuitable in the rain and allowed Tanak to recover all the gap he had on Rovanpera.

Despite the comeback attempt under the checkered flag, the Toyota driver managed to win the Rally of Croatia with a margin of 4 ″ 3 against the Hyundai driver. Croatia’s podium was completed by the other i20 Rally1 in the race of Thierry Neuville.

WRC podium Rally Croatia 2022

1. Rovanperä / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

3. Neuville / Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

WRC 2022 classification RALLY CROATIA

POS # CREW CAR CLASS TIME 1 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2: 48’21.500 2 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 4,300 3 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 1’41.000 4 42 Craig Breen

Paul Nagle Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 3’07.800 5 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3’46.000 6 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 8’08.500 7 21 yohan Rossel

Valentin Sarreaud Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 10’01.000 8 24 Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Maciek Szczepaniak Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 11.01.200 9 26 Emil Lindholm

Reeta Hämäläinen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 11’11.900 10 23 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Aleksandrov Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 11’48.500 11 29 Christopher Ingram

Craig Drew Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 12’33.700 12 20 Stéphane Lefebvre

Andy Malfoy Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 13’19.000 13 22 Eric Camilli

Thibault De la Haye Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 13’21.900 14 25 Erik Cais

Petr Těšínský Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 16’03.800 15 44 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 16’26.700 16 43 Mikołaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 18’59.400 17 53 Lauri Joona

Mikael Korhonen Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 19’03.400 18 57 Robert Virves

Aleks Lesk Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 19’11.100 19 31 Mikko Heikkilä

Samu Vaaleri Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 20’00.500 20 32 Sean Johnston

Alexander Kihurani Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 20’24.400 21 35 Armin Kremer

Timo Gottschalk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 22’50.300 22 58 Jean-Baptiste Franceschi

Anthony Gorguilo Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 24’32.000 23 34 Benito Guerra

Daniel Cue Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 24’36.700 24 37 Mauro Miele

Luca Beltrame Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 24’46.700 25 39 Olivier Burri

Anderson Levratti Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 27’44.500 26 38 Pierre Ragues

Julien Pesenti Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 28’48.200 27 47 Aljoša Novak

Uroš Ocvirk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 31’49.800 28 27 Jari Huttunen

Mikko Lukka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 32’01.900 29 71 Róbert Bútor

Róbert Tagai Peugeot 208 Rally4 Rally4 35’42,200 30 63 Darko Peljhan

Matej Čar Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 38’10.800 31 67 Vlastimil Majerčák

Jakub Slovák Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 39’26.600 32 65 Alfred Kramer

Jeannette Andersson Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 41’23.800 33 36 Neil Simpson

Michael Gibson Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 41’45.400 34 60 Zoltán László

Tamás Kürti Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 44’25.500 35 59 Enrico Brazzoli

Manuel Fenoli Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 45.01.100 36 40 Niko Pulic

Aleksandra Kovačić Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 45’23.400 37 30 Georg Linnamäe

James Morgan Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 46’01.100 38 45 Fabrizio Arengi

Massimiliano Bosi Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 46’11.500 39 68 Martin Ravenščak

Marko Stiperski Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 47’51.500 40 51 Filippo Marchino

Roberto Briani Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 48’40.500 41 61 Ivica Siladić

Jasna Durak Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 49’59.800 42 64 Viliam Prodan

Zoran Raštegorac Renault Clio Rally4 RC4 51’13.700 43 78 Lazar Milovanović

Goran Rabasović Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 51’33.600 44 73 Krešimir Ravenščak

Dora Ravenščak Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 57’52.000 45 66 Ricardo Trivino

Marc Marti Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1: 00’58.400 46 46 Henk Vossen

Hans van Goor Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1: 04’04.200 47 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Vincent Landais Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 1: 07’36.500 48 28 Grégoire Munster

Louis Louka Hyundai i20 N Rally2 RC2 1: 12’43.800 49 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 1: 21’31.700 50 75 Jan Pokos

Viljem Ošlaj Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1: 22’19.900 51 52 Jon Armstrong

Brian Hoy Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 1: 29’33.500 52 56 William Creighton

Liam Regan Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 1: 31’59.000 53 49 Osamu Fukunaga

Misako Saida Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1: 41’28.400 54 50 Carlo Covi

Michela Lorigiola Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1: 44’09.400 55 76 Željko Magličić

Ivan Poljak Ford Fiesta Rally4 RC4 1: 54’18.300 56 77 Cristiana Oprea

Andrei Mitrașcă Peugeot 208 R2 RC4 2: 25’40.500

The podium of the Rally of Croatia 2022

