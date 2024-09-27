The Toyotas win the special stages, but the leader of the 2024 Chile Rally is Ott Tanak, at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally1. The Estonian driver, despite not having won a special yet, took the lead in the third to last event of the WRC.

A rather subdued performance by Elfyn Evans, who actually lost 5.2 seconds to Tanak in a test just 13.34 kilometers long. A performance that is difficult to explain, considering how well the Welshman had managed to do up until now.

Now Tanak has the great opportunity to try to escape to keep the fight for the Drivers’ world title open, with Thierry Neuville continuing to be in difficulty having to open all the special tests of the day.

An involuntary hand came from Adrien Fourmaux. Or rather, from his Ford Puma Rally1. The American car had a couple of problems transferring between the PS4 and PS5 due to the alternator. Then, however, a second problem slowed down Adrien, caused by the same crew in an attempt to fix the first fault.

Fourmaux and Coria thus arrived 6 minutes late at the Time Control on PS5, taking a one-minute penalty and slipping from fourth to eighth place in the general classification. Neuville gains a very important one, moving up to sixth with only one stage left until the end of today’s stage.

Gregoire Munster also thanked for this inconvenience. The Dutchman, Fourmaux’s teammate, returned to fourth place after also overtaking Sami Pajari in a single special.

In WRC2 Nikolay Gryazin sees Gus Greensmith getting dangerously close. The Briton from the TokSport team, at the wheel of the first Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, moved within 3″1 of the Russian. Third place went to Oliver Solberg, third but 10″8 off second place and 13″9 off the top of the category .