The Chile Rally presented the first big surprises of a weekend that could prove decisive in the fight for the 2024 WRC world titles.

After starting very strong in the first two special stages and taking the lead, Sébastien Ogier made a mistake in the third sector of SS3, the 23.32 kilometer San ROSendo 1, coming out too wide from a left-hand corner. His GR Yaris Rally1 ended up hitting a dirt bank on the side of the road, ruining the left rear tyre.

A few hundred meters later, Ogier was forced to stop to change the damaged wheel, losing almost 2 minutes to the leaders. A hard blow for his title hopes, which already seemed reduced after Neuville’s victory at the Acropolis, now the situation is even more complex.

The second twist involved Martins Sesks. The Latvian driver of the M-Sport team, who this weekend races at the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1 not equipped with a hybrid, made the same mistake as Ogier – although he committed it in a different area of ​​the test – ruining himself a tire.

The Latvian crew was forced to stop and replace it, but a few kilometers later it punctured a second time (as well as indicating problems with a suspension) and having no spare tyres, its race could have ended here according to what they predict the sporting regulations.

Meanwhile, Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of this to win the special with just a tenth of an advantage over the new leader of the Chile Rally, his teammate Elfyn Evans. The Welshman leads the standings with a 2″2 margin over the two-time world champion, while in third place, 6″6 behind, is the young Sami Pajari with the third GR Yaris Rally1.

Good performance so far by Gregoire Munster, who, at the wheel of the M-Sport hybrid Ford Puma Rally1, moved into fourth position, recovering three positions at once and seeing just 3 tenths away from the possibility of grabbing a position on the podium . The Dutchman is making good use of his excellent starting position compared to what he has done up to now.

Ott Tanak completes the Top 5 but loses one position to Munster. However, he can smile, because Ogier has left the Top 10 and because the podium is still just 7 tenths of a second away. Adrien Fourmaux, however, is 1 tenth behind him and is chasing him closely.

Thierry Neuville, an interested spectator of Ogier’s events, rises two positions and is now seventh, although he is 6″4 behind Fourmaux. Now the World Championship leader can try to manage his position considering Ogier’s difficulties.

Nikolay Gryazin dominates the WRC2 with his Citroen C3 Rally2 and 8 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith. Third position for Oliver Solberg with the second Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, 3″4 behind second place.

The morning lap of the Chile Rally ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare for the afternoon lap which will start with Special Stage 4, the 19.72 kilometer Pulperia 2. The first car will enter the special at 7.46pm Italian time.