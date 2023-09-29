Elfyn Evans has every intention of trying to worry Kalle Rovanpera in the fight for the 2023 WRC Drivers’ world title. The Welsh driver also won the PS3 of the Chile Rally, the 23.32 kilometer Rio Claro 2, making it more consolidates his leadership of the event.

Evans stopped the clock in 12’32″0, being just 9 tenths quicker than Ott Tanak, but enough to win the second consecutive race and make his first position slightly stronger at the end of the morning lap.

The Welshman now has an advantage of 2.6 seconds over his first rivals in the general classification, namely Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula in the first Hyundai i20 N Rally1, but Tanak is also very close, as he is third and just 1 tenth away from the Finnish crew.

A morning in which the first three crews exchanged leadership, while remaining very close to each other. It is no coincidence that they set the three best times on SS3 too, with Kalle Rovanpera fourth but already several seconds behind.

The reigning world champion showed a gap of 7 seconds clear from Evans in the stage, while in the general classification he is fourth at 13″6 after three tests. Yet it should be underlined that the young Finn is managing the tests very well despite being forced to open all the stages today and clear the path for those who enter after him.

Rovanpera, as well as Thierry Neuville (still struggling with his set-up) behind him, were able to recover a position by taking advantage of the accident involving Pierre-Louis Loubet and Nicolas Gilsoul. At kilometer 14 the M-Sport crew lost control of their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid and ended up rolling over several times.

The evolution of the American car ended up against a row of trees, destroying it. Fortunately, both Loubet and Gilsoul escaped the accident unharmed, but like Lappi, it will be difficult for them to resume the race tomorrow.

Takamoto Katsuta, like Neuville, seems to be in difficulty with the balance of the car and, therefore, with driving confidence. The Japanese is sixth ahead of Gregoire Munster, seventh on his debut at the wheel of a Rally1 car, in his case a Ford Puma Rally1 made by M-Sport.

The Dutchman is 52″7 from the top, but has recorded some interesting partial times, perhaps losing less than expected. Furthermore, Munster had to do without the use of the hybrid for a few kilometers and the turbo due to a small The other debutant of the weekend, home idol Alberto Heller, was less effective, only tenth overall and almost 20 seconds slower than in Munster.

As for WRC2, Oliver Solberg is making a comeback after the spin that caused him to lose the lead in the category standings on SS2. The Norwegian, second, moved back to 2″4 behind the leader Sami Pajari, in a fight limited to the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Third place, in fact, is in the hands of Nikolay Gryazin, while Gus Greensmith is fourth.

The morning lap of the first stage of the Chile Rally ends here. The rally will resume in the Italian evening with the PS4, the 19.77 kilometer Pulperia 2. The first car, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 number 69 of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, will enter testing at 7.42pm Italian time.