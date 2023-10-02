Oct Tanakat the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1won the Rally of Chileeleventh test of WRC World Rally Championship 2023. The Estonian won the Chile Rally, overtaking Thierry Neuville with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 And Elfyn Evans with the Toyota Yaris Rally1. This victory allowed the team Toyota Racing to conquer the 2023 WRC Constructors’ World title, the third in a row for them, bringing the total of titles in their history to seven. This recognition celebrates the team, their car and the strongest drivers of the season, with a lead of 106 points over Hyundai and only two rallies remaining in season.

WRC Rally Chile 2023, results

Ott Tänak paired with Martin Järveoja dominated the Rally of Chile 2023, winning seven of sixteen stages and maintaining an unbroken lead from stage five. It is the second victory in a WRC event for the Estonian crew aboard one Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 and their second victory in Chile, thus becoming consecutive winners and undefeated in the country.

Ott Tanak won the 2023 Chile Rally at the wheel of the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1

In Chile instead Toyota celebrate the Title in the 2023 FIA World Rally Championshipobtaining it two stages in advance. Elfyn Evans he achieved an overall podium in third place on the final day of the rally, followed by his teammates Kalle Rovanperä And Takamoto Katsuta.

This result in Rally Chile 2023 together with the results of Rovanperä and Evans in the Power Stage final, which guaranteed maximum bonus points for the team, secured the WRC constructors’ title with two races remaining. This is the fourth time TGR-WRT has won the title since its formation and it is the seventh constructors’ title won by Toyota since 1993.

Toyota in Chile celebrated the 2023 WRC Constructors’ Title

After the Chilean stage, the Toyota team is sure to have also won the fifth consecutive title for drivers and co-drivers, with Kalle Rovanperä who has a 31 point lead over his teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC podium Chile 2023

1. Tanak/Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1)

2. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

3. Evans/Scott (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

WRC Rally Chile 2023 RANKING

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 8 O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 3:06’38.1 2 11 T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +42.1 3 33 E. Evans/S. Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1’06.9 4 69 K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2’11.0 5 18 T. Katsuta/A. Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +4’41.5 6 22 O. Solberg/E. Edmondson Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8’18.5 7 23 G. Greensmith/J. Andersson Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8’44.3 8 21 S. Pajari/E. Mälkönen Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +9’20.6 9 20 Y. Rossel/A. Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 +9’53.9 10 26 N. Gryazin/K. Alexandrov Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +10’08.2 11 35 E. Rosselot/T. Cañete Citroën C3 Rally2 +14’58.8 12 34 P. Heller/P. Olmos Citroën C3 Rally2 +15’10.6 13 13 G. Munster/L. Louka Ford Puma Rally1 +16’39.7 14 32 F. Zaldivar/M. Der Ohannesesian Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +17’34.6 15 28 A. Heller/L. Ernest Ford Puma Rally1 +20’02.9 16 29 J. Martínez/A. Alvarez Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +22’31.8 17 30 E. Fernández/B. Rozada Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +24’05.1 18 31 B. Bulacia/J. Diaz Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo +24’56.9 19 44 E. Castro/F. Mussano Ford Fiesta Rally3 +30’03.6 20 49 T. Rosselot/S. Olguin Peugeot 208 Rally4 +30’55.5 21 51 M. Parra/M. She goes Opel Corsa Rally4 +31’30.3 22 58 M. Nicolás/E. Pérez Peugeot 208 Rally4 +37’50.5 23 52 L. Fernando/J. Manuel Opel Corsa Rally4 +37’59.2 24 59 J. Quezada/A. Ignacio Peugeot 208 Rally4 +41’43.9 25 47 M. Andre/J. Pedro Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +42’30.0 26 57 C. Prieto/V. Juan Peugeot 208 Rally4 +43’38.2 27 46 M. Jorge/G. Medina Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +43’52.2 28 39 GV/M. Brizio Citroën C3 Rally2 +46’05.3 29 56 F. Arenas/A. Ivan Peugeot 208 R2 +52’56.3 30 62 J. Klein/S. Guzman Peugeot 208 R2 +1:01’21.3 31 48 P. Muñoz/M. Recalt Peugeot 208 Rally4 +1:11’01.5 32 67 J. Arce/M. Acosta Renault Clio Rally5 +1:11’19.6 33 40 E. Kovacs/R. Garcia Skoda Fabia R5 +1:14’40.0 34 60 R. Iglesias/P. Lopetegui Peugeot 208 R2 +1:19’31.8 35 68 W. Jonathan/W. Johnny Renault Clio Rally5 +1:19’40.9 36 55 I. Fuertes/VM Peugeot 208 Rally4 +2:21’45.9 WRC Rally Chile 2023 standings

Video highlights WRC Rally Chile 2023

WRC Rally Chile 2023 highlights VIDEO

Read also:

👉 2023 WRC World Ranking

👉 2023 WRC World Calendar

👉 Everything about the WRC

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK