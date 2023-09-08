Thursday: the Rovanperä illusion

In the past few hours, in Greece, the second day of the Acropolis Rally, valid for the tenth round of the world championship. An edition that kicked off yesterday with some problems due to bad weather, which forced the organizers to cancel the shakedown. The rains, however, did not cancel the appointment with the SS1, which therefore opened and closed Thursday of the WRC with the best time of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperädetermined to redeem himself after the accident that robbed him of his chances of victory in the last Rally Finland, in front of his home crowd

Neuville shines in front of Ogier

Today, however, it was not the pilot of the Toyota or any other crew of the Japanese company who smiled the most, but rather Thierry Neuville. The Belgian from Hyundai, after taking the lead in the SS2 standings ahead of the returning Ogier and Tänak, has kept the lead ever since top of the ranking until the end of the day, imposing itself particularly in the SS5. After a good fight during the morning between Ogier and Rovanperä for the second position (with the SS4 interrupted for safety reasons, given the presence of some spectators in prohibited areas of the course), the 35-year-old gave his best in the penultimate stage, making the most of the use of all the soft tires to complete a performance bordering on perfection. Despite this, the best time was signed by Tänak, however penalized by 3 minutes and 40 seconds for a delay at the Time Control following a technical failure in SS4. Trouble that also occurred in Neuville during SS6, won once again by Tänak and with a time that still allows the Belgian to maintain the lead, almost 3 seconds ahead of Ogier, the only one to keep up with the Hyundai’s pace. The most evident demonstration is in the third position of Rovanperä, 25 seconds behind the leader.

WRC | Acropolis Rally, ranking after SS6 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 55:10.4 2 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +2.8 3 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +25.5 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota +31.0 5 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +32.1 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +41.7 7 Dani Deaf Hyundai +48.6 8 Nikolay Gryazin Skoda (WRC2) +3:16.7 9 Ott Tanak Ford +3:34.5 10 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +3:46.3 See also Fedez, J-Ax returns to the famous dispute: "We still think differently but..."

Saturday program

Compared to today’s rehearsals, tomorrow will include one more internship, for a total of six stages. The first, which will start at 06:05 Italian time, will be the first of the three morning sessions, with the SS9 of 10:00 which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as on WRC+ (through this streaming channel of the official website of the competition it will be possible to watch all the other tests). The other three internships will take place in the afternoon, with the SS12 which will close the day at 5pm and that can be followed up again Sky Sports.