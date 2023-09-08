Race Friday at the Acropolis Rally delivered the first verdicts of the fourth to last event of the 2023 WRC. Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Ogier returned to battle each other as closely as they did between 2017 and 2019 to take the rally home Greek.

Neuville finished the stage at the head with a 2″8 lead over his Toyota Racing rival, despite denoting a problem with the rear of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 warned right from the start of Special Stage 6, the last of today, the Elatia of 28 ,32 kilometres.

After the bet on the choice of tires made for the afternoon, everything seemed to turn in favor of Neuville, but the problem – it hasn’t been defined yet by either the crew or the team – slowed him down from the middle of the race onwards.

Initially it seemed legitimate to think of a decline in the Soft tyres, which were put under considerable stress on the PS5. Instead, at the finish line Neuville claimed to have a breakdown. Sébastien Ogier partially took advantage of it, signing the second time of the special and gnawing 4″6 on his rival. Not only that, because the Gap driver lost the main profile of the front wing in the middle of the race, thus losing the opportunity to steal another second from the leader of the standings.

Tomorrow Ogier and Neuville will have the opportunity to fight again for the win, and they will probably be alone, because Kalle Rovanpera is 25″5 behind the leader of the Acropolis 2023. The reigning world champion did no better than sixth time , also preceded by Takamoto Katsuta and Elfyn Evans.

The Welshman himself, thanks to his third place in the special stage, managed to overtake Esapekka Lappi in the general classification and climb up to fourth place. However, his advantage over the Finnish Hyundai Motorsport is just 1″1. The lowest step of the podium, however, is 5″5 away.

Who collapsed in this special is Dani Sordo, who went from fifth to seventh fastest time. The Spaniard lost several seconds for approaching a right-hand bend badly. His Hyundai i20 went wide out of a corner, hit an embankment gently and stalled. It took Sordo several seconds to turn it on, and this cost him dearly in terms of time.

Ott Tanak took away the satisfaction of winning the second consecutive special starting in the Rally2, therefore with a much better starting position than his rivals. But the 3’40” penalty keeps him out of the fight for the Top 5. for the podium and, of course, also for the win.

The good news for Tanak is that he managed to get back into the Top 10. He is now ninth behind the leader of the standings dedicated to Rally2 cars. Nikolay Gryazin at the wheel of the first Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Russian has a clear path to victory, because Adrian Fourmaux has another tire puncture.

This inconvenience gave Yohan Rossel the first position in the WRC2 ahead of Gus Greensmth and Marco Bulacia. The Briton of the TokSport team is thus 6″8 away from the top of the class ranking.

The first stage of the Acropolis Rally ends here. The second stage will start tomorrow morning with Special Stage 7, Pavliani 1 of 24.25 kilometres. The first car will start at 06:08 Italian time.