Going into the run-up to the Acropolis Rally, Sébastien Ogier was seen as one of the natural favorites to win the event due to his talent and favorable starting position. On PS4 of the Greek rally the 8-times world champion started to shift gears.

Ogier won SS4, the 10.37 kilometer second pass on Loutraki, with a very different surface from the one seen in the morning. The dirt road has dried out due to the clement weather and the field values ​​have changed slightly.

The Gap champion was the quickest, beating the leader of the general classification of the event Thierry Neuville by 2″2, thus moving up to second place. Now there are 2″4 between the two rivals in favor of the Hyundai Motorsport driver, good at signing another level test after the one with which he opened the day.

Overall, the special turned out to be favorable for Hyundai, with Esapekka Lappi third, 3″8 behind Ogier and Dani Sordo fifth, preceded however by Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin on the second Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Kalle Rovanpera, who is opening all the stages, found it more difficult than in the morning. With the dry and more compact terrain, he cleaned up the trajectories for those who entered practice after him, favoring greater grip and, consequently, better times.

However, the reigning world champion remains in contact and in full battle for the podium and success. His delay from Neuville has increased to 5″8, but he is still laughable and recoverable in the last two races of the day which, at least on paper, should favor his starting position as they are still muddy.

M-Sport’s day got worse at the Tire Fitting Zone, before PS4, with Ott Tanak being forced to stay longer than necessary to fix a leak in the water pump. The repairs forced him to arrive at the Time Control 22 minutes behind the scheduled time, so the marshals had to impose a 3’40” penalty on him.

PS4 was canceled after the passage of the P1 cars for safety reasons. Several spectators followed the stage in forbidden and very dangerous areas. The Race Direction has thus decided to cancel the race and assign a set time to the drivers who did not start. Among these also Ott Tanak, who should have started the test shortly after Andreas Mikkelsen.