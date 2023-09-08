The first stage of the Acropolis Rally restarted this morning with Special Stage 2, the 10.37 kilometer Loutraki 1, as well as the first stage of the event done on a dirt road.

After yesterday’s special show held in the city and on the asphalt, this morning the rally presented its first real challenge, thus seeing the general classification of the event change immediately.

Thierry Neuville was the author of the best time in 5″34″4, immediately becoming the new leader of the rally which he already conquered just 12 months ago. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport made good use of his starting position – third behind Rovanpera and Evans – resulting in the best time trial in hand.

It wasn’t just a matter of luck, because Neuville significantly outdistanced all opponents. The first of his rivals, Sébastien Ogier, stopped 3″4 from him despite, at least on paper, he could count on a better starting position.

Surprisingly, at the end of the test Thierry said he had to make small changes to the set-up of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 (because the Shakedown was not done due to the disasters caused by bad weather over the last few days) and was still able to get such a relevant time.

If Ogier was able to limit the damage, it didn’t go badly for Ott Tanak either, third and only M-Sport driver in the standings after retiring even before starting the special by Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman was forced to stop during the transfer from the Service Park to Loutraki due to a breakdown on the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid entrusted to him by the M-Sport Ford team.

It’s not the first time that the British team’s riders have faced situations like this this season. One wonders if M-Sport shouldn’t race with a single car, so as to concentrate efforts and budget on a single crew and avoid unpleasant situations like this.

Behind Tanak are Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera, respectively second and first in the World Drivers’ standings. The Welshman stopped at 4″2 from Neuville, while Rovanpera is at 5″5. Good return for Dani Sordo, able to do 4 tenths better than Esapekka Lappi, his teammate.

Speaking of the Finn, during the special he also lost time due to hitting a bump at high speed: this made his Hyundai wheelie, then returned to the ground without too many problems. Not a good start for Takamoto Katsuta, very slow, so much so that he had to take note of a deficit close to 10 seconds.

The day started well for Sami Pajari, fastest among the Rally2 with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team. Immediately behind him are Adrien Fourmaux in the Ford Fiesta Rally2 and Yohan Rossel in the first Citroen C3 Rally2.

Unfortunate start for Andreas Mikkelsen, immediately slowed down by a puncture during the first kilometers of the special. Oliver Solberg was also bad, stopped due to an engine failure. It went even worse for Georg Linnamae, who overturned after going off the road.