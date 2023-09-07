Kalle Rovanpera wants redemption after the accident at the Rally of Finland and it was clear from the first stage of the Acropolis Rally. In Greece this afternoon, the reigning world champion won the 1.48 kilometer EKO Super Special Stage, making him the event’s first leader.

On a short asphalt track, the WRC riders challenged each other to draw up the first general classification of the Acropolis, with Rovanpera stopping the clock in 1’32″9. A very different race from the ones we will see starting tomorrow morning , when the asphalt will give way to the dirt road, or rather, more appropriately, to large stretches of mud due to the torrential rains that hit the Hellenic nation.

Behind Rovanpera is the trio of Hyundai i20 N Rally1. The fastest of the three was Esapekka Lappi, 3 tenths behind the reference time of the test and 1 tenth faster than Thierry Neuville. The Belgian will try to mend the disadvantage from Rovanpera again in the Drivers’ World Championship and, if he succeeds in his intention, he could take advantage of three events that could be favorable for him between now and the end of the season.

Dani Sordo started again with Hyundai Motorsport in Greece and today he earned fourth place, one tenth slower than Neuville and 2 on Lappi. The Top 5 is completed by the first of the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrids, that of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja.

The Estonian crew must get out of the negative spiral that started in Estonia and continued in Finland. There could be chances of fighting for the podium and for the victory, especially if the weather conditions were once again the protagonists.

Sébastien Ogier, like Sord, is back in the starting lineup, but he with Toyota Racing. The 8-times world champion obtained the sixth time, on a par with brand mate Takamoto Katsuta, fresh from the fine podium signed in Finland last month. Pierre-Louis Loubet is eighth, 1″7 slower than Rovanpera. The last Rally1 in the standings. always a Ford Puma, is that of the local pilot and gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis, much more detached than the other cars of the same category .

Andreas Mikkelsen made it up to the accident that forced him to retire in SS1 of the 2022 edition, resulting in the fastest in WRC2 with a time of 1’35″0. The Norwegian took away the satisfaction of putting Elfyn behind him Evans, only tenth at 2″8 from Rovanpera. Welsh paid for small inaccuracies and the added weight of the row of extra lights fitted to see better in the dark. Too bad that when he entered the test there was still so much light that it was not necessary to use the additional lights, nor the ordinary ones.

The 2023 Acropolis Rally will resume tomorrow morning with the SS2, the 18.10 kilometer Loutraki 1. The first car, namely the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 driven by Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, will enter the test at 7:23 am Italian time.