Saturday: KO both Neuville and Ogier

Third day of the Acropolis Rally marked by continuous twists and turns regarding the developments in the drivers’ classification, which lost two of its biggest protagonists during the afternoon. The penultimate scheduled day of the Greek round had in fact started with the best time of Kalle Rovanperäwhich however had not managed to exploit some Technical Problems of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to take command of the ranking, achieved instead by Sébastien Ogier, who therefore got off to a great start during the Greek Saturday morning. However, already in SS8, the Belgian driver regained the top spot by overtaking the Frenchman, also maintaining it in SS9 despite Rovanperä’s success in the last stage of the morning. The real surprises, however, began with the advent of afternoononce again to the detriment of Neuville: as has often happened during this season, the Belgian had to retreat from this edition for a steering problem, thus giving the leadership to Ogier, who was then able to maintain first position also in SS11 on Rovanperä despite the best performance of the reigning champion. In the last test of the day, however, the eight-time transalpine world champion also had to raise the white flag, in this case for a damage to the suspension. In doing so, the Toyota Finn took the lead ahead of Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo, who had put up a good fight for third position since Neuville’s KO.

Sunday: Evans and Sordo fighting, but Rovanperä wins

Fourth and final day began with the victory of Elfyn Evans in SS13, capable of overtaking Sordo also in the general classification in 2nd place behind Rovanperä, who maintained the lead of the general classification thanks to a reassuring lead. However, the Spaniard managed to make up for it in SS14, winning ahead of Evans but with times still insufficient to catch the Finn at the top of the rankings, which he will also maintain at the end of the Power Stage with a best time. In this world, the reigning world champion thus won the 2023 Acropolis Rally, bringing home his third victory of the season after those achieved in Portugal and Estonia. They finish on the podium Evans and Sordorespectively in second and third position after the good fight that took place during the last day on Greek soil, with the Welshman’s performance thus giving a one-two by Toyota.

WRC | Acropolis Rally, final ranking – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 3:00:16.7 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota +1:31.7 3 Dani Sordo Hyundai +1:35.9 4 Oct Tänak Ford +4:28.4 5 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +6:22.3 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +7:20.9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +9:41.0 8 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +9:51.3 9 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +11:07.0 10 Sébastien Ogier Toyota +11:43.4 See also Models of hexagonal low Profile Hydraulic Wrench/ Hexagonal Reducers models:

Next appointment

From this moment a three-week break begins which will allow the teams and drivers to organize themselves for the trip to South America, where the second edition of the Rally of Chile from 28 September to 1 October for the third last round of the championship. A round that will see Rovanperä leading the drivers’ classification with 200 points, 33 points ahead of Elfyn Evans, as well as Toyota increasingly in the role of absolute dominator of the manufacturers’ ranking with 91 points over the pursuing Hyundai.